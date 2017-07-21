Finance :  Wall Street is making huge bets on healthcare companies you've never heard of (Q, ICLR, CRL, INCR)

Wall Street is interested in the companies that help drugmakers research and develop drugs.

These companies, called contract research organizations, are becoming increasingly important for the pharmaceutical industry as companies look to save money on R&D.

Wall Street has been piling in to an area in healthcare you've most likely never heard of.

Contract research organizations, or CROs, work with drugmakers to take on some of the science that companies have to carry out to get drugs approved.

That means things like discovering potential drug targets and running clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies.

For example, say you need to run a clinical trial for a drug you're working on but don't want to invest in hiring all the folks to run the clinical trial. You could work with a CRO, which can set that up for you and recruit patients for a certain price. As drug companies continue to look for ways to trim research-and-development costs, these companies have become more popular.

That activity has made a lot of room for mergers and acquisitions, even at a time when drugmakers themselves are in a bit of a dealmaking lull. According to Bloomberg, M&A spending in the CRO industry was $24 billion in 2016. This year, the spending on deals has totaled $13 billion.

Many of these CROs are getting picked up by private equity, signaling that investors expect the companies to grow over the next decade. Pamplona Capital Management, Carlyle Group, and GTCR have all struck big deals in the space recently.

Stocks of the companies that are public are up by more than 25% over the past year, signaling public-market investors are betting on the companies too, potentially in anticipation of activity to come.

"We are at the beginning of this process," KPMG principal Paul Saias told Bloomberg.

Almost every major CRO has been involved with an acquisition, starting back in 2015.

Only two of the top 10 CROs appear to not be part of the dealmaking frenzy: One is Pharmaceutical Product Development, which is majority owned by Carlyle Group, which was also behind taking Albany Molecular private. The other is Icon, which might be more open to deals now, according to Jefferies analyst David Windley.