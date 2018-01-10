Finance :  United Continental jumps after reporting high traffic in December (UAL)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

United Continental Holdings' stock popped after it announced a good holiday season.

(Wikimedia Commons)
  • Shares of United Continental rose 6.57% on Wednesday after news that its traffic increased in December.
  • The airline reported that its traffic increased 2.7% last month, and its consolidated capacity increased 3.7% year-over-year.
  • The company also said its fourth-quarter sales were flat, exceeding its earlier guidance that its revenue would fall 2%.
  • United also announced on Wednesday that it is opening up half a dozen new routes to domestic destinations in California, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wisconsin.
  • United's stock is trading at $72.96 per share and is up 5.79% this year.
  • You can see United's stock price move in real time here.

To read about how competitor American Airlines is changing its uniform and image, click here.

