Finance : United Continental jumps after reporting high traffic in December (UAL)
Finance
United Continental jumps after reporting high traffic in December (UAL)
Published:
10 minutes ago
, Refreshed:
2 minutes ago
Kimberly Chin
United Continental Holdings' stock popped after it announced a good holiday season.
play
null
(Wikimedia Commons)
news
Shares of
United Continental
rose 6.57% on Wednesday after news that its traffic increased in December.
The airline reported that its traffic increased 2.7% last month, and its consolidated capacity increased 3.7% year-over-year.
The company also said its fourth-quarter sales were flat, exceeding its earlier guidance that its revenue would fall 2%.
United also announced on Wednesday that it is opening up
half a dozen new routes
to domestic destinations in California, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wisconsin.
United's stock is trading at $72.96 per share and is up 5.79% this year.
You can see United's stock price move in real time here.
To read about how competitor American Airlines is changing its uniform and image, click here.
Go to Pulse.ng
