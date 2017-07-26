Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  UBS: Tesla’s future will be decided at the Model 3 launch event (TSLA)

Finance UBS: Tesla’s future will be decided at the Model 3 launch event (TSLA)

  • Published:

If successful, the mass-marketed, more-affordable, all-electric sedan will transition Tesla from a boutique auto brand to a major manufacturer.

Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, March 31, 2016. play

Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, March 31, 2016.

(AP Photo/Justin Pritchard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Tesla Model 3 will either make or break the company.

If successful, the mass-marketed, more-affordable, all-electric sedan will transition Tesla from a boutique auto brand to a major manufacturer. The company releases the first production Model 3s on Friday, and UBS Analyst Colin Langan says it's an event that will decide the company's future.

"The event should provide the full car specs as well as get a better peek inside the vehicle," Langan wrote in a note to clients sent out on Wednesday. "With orders of 374k, expectations are high; therefore positive media reaction to the production vehicle is important."

Langan says the company has to show its new vehicle well. There are some major changes, like the lack of an instrument cluster and a large, horizontal touchscreen that replaces many of the console functions. If these changes don't sit well with event attendees, especially the members of the media, UBS said it could impact future orders of the vehicle.

Tesla has reasons to worry, according to Langan. The car skipped a beta prototype, which could impact its final quality.

Langan is one of Wall Street's most bearish analysts on Tesla. His price target for the company sits at $185, some 46% lower than its current price. His target accounts for an estimate of 1.2 million vehicles with a 12.5% operating margin.

Langan believes shares could go up only if Tesla sells more than 2.2 million vehicles by 2025 and maintains a 15% operating margin for its auto business.

Tesla shares have been on the rise ahead of the Model 3 release. Elon Musk, the CEO, said the company is overvalued when you look at current production levels, but "low if you believe in Tesla's future."

David Einhorn, the famous investor behind Greenlight Capital, is currently shorting, or betting against, Tesla. He said he would rather give his money to GM because Tesla is just a "science experiment."

Tesla shares are up 60.53% this year.

Click here to follow Tesla's share price in real time...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Millennials are killing the beer industrybullet
3 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet

Finance

null
Finance Here's everything Tesla wants to accomplish by 2020 (TSLA)
Netflix is a "monster," says BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield, who boosted his year-end price target on the stock to $225, the highest on Wall Street.
Finance Netflix is a 'monster' that's just now 'hitting escape velocity' (NFLX)
Guitar made easy.
Finance Fender created a clever new product to tackle its biggest business challenge
Dan Loeb
Finance Billionaire Dan Loeb is betting big on the world's largest asset manager (BLK)