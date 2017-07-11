Finance :  UBS: Here are the 10 most crowded bets in the stock market

UBS released a list of what its equities analysts view to be the most crowded trades in the market right now.

As active managers pile into these stocks, the price climbs. This moving-with-the-herd strategy can pay off in a bull market.

But there is risk built into that strategy as well. Essentially, the first sign of trouble can lead to a rush to sell with everyone rushing towards the exits.

UBS put together this overweight list using institutional ownership data provided by FactSet.

The list ranges from internet giants like Google and Alibaba to healthcare companies like UnitedHealth and Medtronic.

Check out the list of 10 stocks below:

Aflac Incorporated

Ticker: AFL

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.3%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Ticker: UNH

Investor Weight: 0.6%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Broadcom Limited

Ticker: AVGO

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Microsoft Corporation

Ticker: MSFT

Investor Weight: 1.4%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored

Ticker: BABA

Investor Weight: 0.6%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Visa Inc. Class A

Ticker: V

Investor Weight: 0.6%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Flat

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Amazon.com, Inc.

Ticker: AMZN

Investor Weight: 1.1%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Priceline Group Inc

Ticker: PCLN

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.1%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Alphabet Inc. Class C

Ticker: GOOG

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.1%

WoW Change: Flat

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

Medtronic plc

Ticker: MDT

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.1%

WoW Change: Flat

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research

