Finance :  UBS: Here are the 10 most crowded bets in the stock market

UBS: Here are the 10 most crowded bets in the stock market

  • Published:

UBS released a list of what its equities analysts view to be the most overweight stocks.

Alibaba founder and executive chairman Jack Ma play

Alibaba founder and executive chairman Jack Ma

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
UBS released a list of what its equities analysts view to be the most crowded trades in the market right now.

As active managers pile into these stocks, the price climbs. This moving-with-the-herd strategy can pay off in a bull market.

But there is risk built into that strategy as well. Essentially, the first sign of trouble can lead to a rush to sell with everyone rushing towards the exits.

UBS put together this overweight list using institutional ownership data provided by FactSet.

The list ranges from internet giants like Google and Alibaba to healthcare companies like UnitedHealth and Medtronic.

Check out the list of 10 stocks below:

Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated play

Aflac Incorporated

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AFL

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.3%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated play

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: UNH

Investor Weight: 0.6%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited play

Broadcom Limited

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AVGO

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation play

Microsoft Corporation

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MSFT

Investor Weight: 1.4%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored play

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: BABA

Investor Weight: 0.6%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Visa Inc. Class A

Visa Inc. Class A play

Visa Inc. Class A

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: V

Investor Weight: 0.6%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Flat

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. play

Amazon.com, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AMZN

Investor Weight: 1.1%

Active Weight: 0.2%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Priceline Group Inc

Priceline Group Inc play

Priceline Group Inc

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: PCLN

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.1%

WoW Change: Up

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Alphabet Inc. Class C

Alphabet Inc. Class C play

Alphabet Inc. Class C

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: GOOG

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.1%

WoW Change: Flat

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



Medtronic plc

Medtronic plc play

Medtronic plc

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MDT

Investor Weight: 0.4%

Active Weight: 0.1%

WoW Change: Flat

Source: FactSet, MSCI, UBS Quantitative Research



