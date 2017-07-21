Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Twitter's 12-day winning streak is over (TWTR)

Finance Twitter's 12-day winning streak is over (TWTR)

  • Published:

Twitter has been consistently posting gains for the last couple of weeks, but that came to an end Friday.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. play

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

(Associated Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter has been consistently posting gains for the last couple of weeks, but that came to an end on Friday.

The social media company closed higher for 12 straight sessions, but that streak came to an end on Friday as shares closed down 1.90%.

Twitter reclaimed $20 a share on Thursday for the first time this year.

Its shares have rallied 37.83% over the past three months.

The gains have come as the company been making various changes to its platform, updating the design of its web and mobile interfaces. Notable changes include the move from square to circle profile pictures and showing live updating retweet and like counts on Tweets.

The company is also beefing up its executive team, recently hiring Ned Segal from Intuit to be its chief financial officer. Anthony Noto was pulling double duty as CFO and COO and will return to his single role as COO after Segal officially joins.

Steve Ballmer hailed these changes as good moves for the company in a recent interview. The former Microsoft CEO and major investor in the service called Twitter a "good asset."

Click here to watch Twitter's stock price move in real time...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The key to earning more money may be switching jobs — and this...bullet
3 Finance Nigerian Stock Market outperforms Kenya, South Africa and...bullet

Finance

Sometimes things have to get a little crazy for traders to make money.
Finance A mystery trader made a massive bet that the stock market will go crazy by October
Second Skin is designed with specific intense athletes in mind.
Sports Dick's is releasing a new private line of clothes, and Nike and Under Armour should be worried
Anthony Scaramucci.
Finance Trump's new communications director has a long history on Wall Street and a love-hate relationship with the press
7 21 17 snap all time low COTD
Finance Snap hits a new all-time low (SNAP)