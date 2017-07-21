Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Twitter's 12-day winning streak is in jeopardy (TWTR)

Finance Twitter's 12-day winning streak is in jeopardy (TWTR)

  • Published:

Twitter has been consistently posting gains for the last couple of weeks, but that may come to an end Friday.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. play

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

(Associated Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter has been consistently posting gains for the last couple of weeks, but that may come to an end on Friday.

The social media company has closed higher 12 days in a row, but is trading down 1.61% in early action on Friday. Twitter reclaimed $20 a share on Thursday for the first time this year.

Its shares have rallied 37.83% over the past three months.

The gains have come as the company been making various changes to its platform, updating the design of its web and mobile interfaces. Notable changes include the move from square to circle profile pictures and showing live updating retweet and like counts on Tweets.

The company is also beefing up its executive team, recently hiring Ned Segal from Intuit to be its chief financial officer. Anthony Noto was pulling double duty as CFO and COO and will return to his single role as COO after Segal officially joins.

Steve Ballmer hailed these changes as good moves for the company in a recent interview. The former Microsoft CEO and major investor in the service called Twitter a "good asset."

Tech companies are mostly red early on Friday. The FAANG stocks are all lower except for Netflix, which is trading up 0.20% as it continues to see momentum from Monday's earning results. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is down 0.17% to 5897 points.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Click here to watch Twitter's stock price move in real time...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The key to earning more money may be switching jobs — and this...bullet
3 Finance Nigerian Stock Market outperforms Kenya, South Africa and...bullet

Finance

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Finance Twitter's 12-day winning streak is in jeopardy (TWTR)
Jon Stein, Betterment CEO.
Finance Betterment just landed an $800 million valuation
Elon Musk is pursuing three separate tunneling projects through his latest venture, The Boring Company.
Finance Elon Musk sent another cryptic tweet about his plan to build a Hyperloop that could travel between NY and DC in 29 minutes (TSLA)
listening smiling woman
Finance Where you put your savings in your 20s could make a difference of as much as $3 million by retirement