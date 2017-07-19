Finance :  Twitter retakes $20 for the first time this year (TWTR)

It's the first time the company has traded above $20 since October of last year. The company has posted a gain in nine of the last ten sessions.
Twitter has been on a slow march upward, and just retook $20 for the first time this year.
The social network rose 0.25% on Wednesday and is trading at $20.03. It's the first time the company has traded above $20 since October of last year. Twitter shares have posted a gain in nine of the last ten sessions amid a lack of any market-moving news. Recently:
Twitter is up 21.78% this year. It priced its IPO at $26 a share in 2013 and is still trading below that level.