Finance :  Trump’s Caribbean estate got a massive price cut — take a look inside the $16.9 million residence

President Trump is looking to get rid of his luxurious St. Martin estate. The home, which he purchased in 2013, is called Le Château des Palmiers. The price was recently lowered from a whopping $28 million to $16.9 million. It is no longer the most expensive listing on the island. The price is also now on par with other estates nearby. It's a walled estate across nearly five acres, with both a main house and a guest house. In total, the compound has 11 bedrooms.

Records show that it was listed for just under $20 million when Trump purchased it. According to disclosure filings obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Trump owns the property through two shell companies called Excel Venture I LLC and Excel Venture Corp II.

Trump typically uses the Caribbean escape as a rental property, and, according to the disclosure, he gets between $100,000 and $1 million a year from it. Lesley Reed of Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.

