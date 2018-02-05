Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Treasurys are surging as stocks get slammed

Finance Treasurys are surging as stocks get slammed

  • Published:

Yields in the belly of the curve are down about 10 basis points.

null play

null

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Treasurys are surging as stocks come under pressure.
  • Yields in the belly of the curve are down about 10 basis points.
  • Treasury yields were recently rising amid Fed concerns of a pickup in inflation and the jobs report showing wages were rising faster than expected.


US Treasurys are surging as heavy selling briefly pushed the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,500 points. Traders are rushing into the safety of bonds amid the selling, pushing yields in the belly of the Treasury curve down more than 10 basis points. Here's a look at the scoreboard as of 3:13 p.m. ET:

  • 2-year -8.3 bps @ 2.058%
  • 3-year -10 bps @ 2.223%
  • 5-year -10.3 bps @ 2.486%
  • 7-year -10 bps @ 2.665%
  • 10-year -8.3bps @ 2.758%
  • 30-year -5.4 bps @ 3.032%

Selling over the past couple of sessions ran the benchmark 10-year yield up to 2.85%, it highest since January 2014. Last week, the Fed hinted it saw inflation reaching its 2% target over the medium term and the jobs report showed wages were picking up a bit faster than expected. That caused some on Wall Street to suggest the Fed could hike rates four times this year instead of the three that was expected.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Dow drops almost 1,200 points as stocks swing wildly in 2nd...bullet
3 Finance The stock market's fear gauge spikes the most on recordbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Robots
Finance Betterment and Wealthfront crash during market bloodbath
CNBC's Jim Cramer winced near the end of the trading day on February 5, 2018.
Finance Here are 3 theories about why stocks are puking, and what they mean for the economy
Lululemon stock price
Finance Lululemon slumps after its CEO unexpectedly resigns for violating company’s standards (LULU)
Lululemon stock price
Finance Lululemon slumps after its CEO unexpectedly resigns for violating company’s standards (LULU)