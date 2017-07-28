Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tour a $42 million mansion that comes with its own vineyard and spa

Tour a $42 million mansion that comes with its own vineyard and spa

  Published:

The new owner would be able to harvest their own private label of Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

The home itself is beautiful, but that's just the beginning of its perks. play

The home itself is beautiful, but that's just the beginning of its perks.

(Jacob Elliott)
If you've ever dreamt of owning your own vineyard, now's your chance.

This seven-bedroom property listed with Sotheby's International Realty is in the heart of California's wine country and costs $42 million.

The home is decked out with a spa, infinity pool, and guest house. It also comes fully furnished and with a winery license that allows for a 10,000-gallon-per-year production.

If the property sells for the hefty price it's asking, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the area. It's located in St. Helena, a beautiful city in Napa Valley.

Take a look around inside:

The estate known as Whitehall first came onto the market for $38 million in 2014, and at that point, it was not fully constructed.

(Paul Rollins)

Source: Sotheby's



Three years later, it's now a fully furnished property with its own commercial winery license and a vineyard that will soon be ready for harvest. It has a new listing price of $42 million.

(Jacob Elliott)

Source: Sotheby's



The house is surrounded by 20 acres of wine land.

(Jacob Elliott)


The new owner would be able to harvest their own private label of Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

(Jacob Elliott)


It has seven bedrooms in total, spread across two houses. The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the vineyard.

(Jacob Elliott)


It also has six bathrooms.

(Jacob Elliott)


The master suite has its own walk-in closet ...

(Jacob Elliott)


... and a private office, which the listing says could also be used as a meditation room.

(Jacob Elliott)


The central living area in the main house has a kitchen, dining room, and living room.

(Jacob Elliott)


There's plenty of space to store your wine ...

(Jacob Elliott)


... and to entertain. Here, the living room leads out to an outdoor patio.

(Jacob Elliott)


Outside, there is an open-air kitchen and dining area.

(Jacob Elliott)


The new owners can dine outside next to the infinity pool.

(Jacob Elliott)


Attached to one side of the main property is a guest house that has three bedrooms.

(Jacob Elliott)


There's a large, open-plan living area.

(Jacob Elliott)


Then there's the spa, which is housed in a separate building.

(Jacob Elliott)


Beds are set up for couples' massages.

(Jacob Elliott)


And to top it all off, there's even an immaculate putting green waiting for its new owner to play a bit of golf.

(Jacob Elliott)


