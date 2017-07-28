Finance :  Tour a $42 million mansion that comes with its own vineyard and spa

If you've ever dreamt of owning your own vineyard, now's your chance.
This seven-bedroom property listed with Sotheby's International Realty is in the heart of California's wine country and costs $42 million.
The home is decked out with a spa, infinity pool, and guest house. It also comes fully furnished and with a winery license that allows for a 10,000-gallon-per-year production.
If the property sells for the hefty price it's asking, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the area. It's located in St. Helena, a beautiful city in Napa Valley.
Take a look around inside:
The estate known as Whitehall first came onto the market for $38 million in 2014, and at that point, it was not fully constructed.
Three years later, it's now a fully furnished property with its own commercial winery license and a vineyard that will soon be ready for harvest. It has a new listing price of $42 million.
The house is surrounded by 20 acres of wine land.
The new owner would be able to harvest their own private label of Cabernet Sauvignon wine.
It has seven bedrooms in total, spread across two houses. The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the vineyard.
It also has six bathrooms.
The master suite has its own walk-in closet ...
... and a private office, which the listing says could also be used as a meditation room.
The central living area in the main house has a kitchen, dining room, and living room.
There's plenty of space to store your wine ...
... and to entertain. Here, the living room leads out to an outdoor patio.
Outside, there is an open-air kitchen and dining area.
The new owners can dine outside next to the infinity pool.
Attached to one side of the main property is a guest house that has three bedrooms.
There's a large, open-plan living area.
Then there's the spa, which is housed in a separate building.
Beds are set up for couples' massages.
And to top it all off, there's even an immaculate putting green waiting for its new owner to play a bit of golf.
