Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Tobacco stocks tank after FDA says it plans to cut nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels (BTI, MO, PM, VGR)

Finance Tobacco stocks tank after FDA says it plans to cut nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels (BTI, MO, PM, VGR)

  • Published:

"5.6 million young people alive today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use" unless we change course, the FDA said.

Screen Shot 2017 07 28 at 10.40.05 AM play

Screen Shot 2017 07 28 at 10.40.05 AM

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tobacco stocks slumped on Friday following news that the US Food and Drug Administration seeks to lower nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels.

Here are some of the movers:

"Because nicotine lives at the core of both the problem and the solution to the question of addiction, addressing the addictive levels of nicotine in combustible cigarettes must be part of the FDA’s strategy for addressing the devastating, addiction crisis that is threatening American families," said Scott Gottlieb, the FDA commissioner, in a statement.

"Unless we change course, 5.6 million young people alive today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use," he added.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The 16 highest-paid CEOs in the world of bankingbullet
3 Finance The all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom is a modern private jet for...bullet

Finance

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is likely not thrilled about the impending expiration of the company's post-IPO share lock-up.
Finance Snap's struggling stock faces its biggest challenge yet (SNAP)
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.
Finance MACQUARIE: Twitter won't ever grow its audience (TWTR)
Amancio Ortega is the third-richest man in the world.
Finance Meet the richest man in fashion, who made $19 billion in the last year alone
null
Finance Here's how many people own their homes in every state