Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  These are the best New York City restaurants where you can eat for under $40

Finance These are the best New York City restaurants where you can eat for under $40

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Michelin has announced its favorite inexpensive restaurants in New York City.

Katz's Delicatessen on the Lower East Side. play

Katz's Delicatessen on the Lower East Side.

(Facebook/Katz's Delicatessen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • New York City is famous for its world-class cuisine.
  • Each year, the Michelin Guide judges release their list of Bib Gourmands, the best inexpensive restaurants in a city.
  • Meals here cost less than $40.


New York City has no shortage of world-class restaurants, but many are too expensive for those who don't make six-figure salaries. Still, there are plenty of high-quality options that offer reasonably priced meals.

Each year, the judges of the Michelin Guide award the title of Bib Gourmand to their favorite inexpensive restaurants. To qualify for the list, the restaurants must be able to offer two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for no more than $40, before tax.

Below are this year's Bib Gourmand recipients:

Achilles Heel

Al Bustan

Alta Calidad

Angkor

Arharn Thai

Atla

Atoboy

Baker & Co.

Bar Primi

Beyoglu

Bunker

Buttermilk Channel

Casa del Chef Bistro

Chavela's

Cho Dang Gol

Chomp Chomp

ChouChou

Ciccio

Congee Village

Cotenna

Cotenna in Greenwich Village. play

Cotenna in Greenwich Village.

(Facebook.com/Cotenna)

Dim Sum Go Go

DOMODOMO

Don Antonio by Starita

Donostia

00 + Co

Dumpling Galaxy

East Harbor Seafood Palace

Egg

El Molcajete

El Parador

Enoteca Maria

Falansai

Frankie's 457 Spuntino

Freek's Mill

Ganso Ramen

Gladys

Glasserie

The Good Fork

Gran Electrica

Gregory's 26 Corner Taverna

Hahm Ji Bach

Hahm Ji Bach in Flushing. play

Hahm Ji Bach in Flushing.

(Facebook/Hahm Ji Bach)

HanGawi

Hao Noodle and Tea

Havana Cafe

Hecho en Dumbo

Hide-Chan Ramen

High Street on Hudson

HinoMaru Ramen

Hometown Bar-B-Que

Hunan Bistro

Hunan House

Hunan Kitchen

Il Poeta

J.G. Melon

Jin Ramen

John Brown Smokehouse

J. Restaurant Chez Asta

Katz's

Kiin Thai

Kiki's

Kings County Imperial

Kings County Imperial in Williamsburg. play

Kings County Imperial in Williamsburg.

(Facebook/Kings Co Imperial)

Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

La Morada

Land of Plenty

Larb Ubol

Laud

Lea

Llama Inn

Lupa

Luzzo's

MaLa Project

Mapo Tofu

Mexicosina

Mile End

Miss Ada

Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Momofuku Ssam Bar

Mu Ramen

New Malaysia

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana in Midtown. play

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana in Midtown.

(Facebook/NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana)

Nyonya

Olmsted

Oso

Paet Rio

Patron

Paulie Gee's

Pippali

Pok Pok Ny

Prime Meats

Prune

Purple Yam

Ribalta

Rider

Roberta's

Rubirosa

Runner & Stone

Russ & Daughters Cafe

Rye

San Matteo

San Rasa

Shalom Japan

Shalom Japan in Williamsburg. play

Shalom Japan in Williamsburg.

(Facebook/Shalom Japan)

Sip Sak

Soba-Ya

Somtum Der

Sottocasa

Speedy Romeo

Spotted Pig

Streetbird Rotisserie

Supper

Sweet Yummy House

Szechuan Gourmet

Tanoreen

Tertulia

Tfor

Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

21 Greenpoint

Uncle Zhou

Uva

Vida

Vinegar Hill House

Xix

Zero Otto Nove

Zoma

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Road in Houston on Sunday as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods.
Finance Climate change has cost the US government $350 billion since 2007 — and that’s just the beginning
null
Finance Republicans may be planning to slash the amount of pre-tax cash you can put in your 401K — and millennials could actually benefit
McDonald's quarter pounder
Finance McDonald's earnings match estimates as promos drive US growth (MCD)
An insulin pump.
Finance A nonprofit focused on the 1.25 million Americans with type 1 diabetes is pushing a new way to fund startups