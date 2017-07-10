Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  These are the 20 best-selling cars and trucks in America (F, GM, FCAU)

Finance These are the 20 best-selling cars and trucks in America (F, GM, FCAU)

  • Published:

Americans bought or leased more than 17.4 million new cars and trucks during 2016. These are the 20 most popular of those vehicles.

null play

null

(Ford)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US auto market continued its hot streak in 2016 with more than 17.4 million cars and trucks sold. As expected, pickup trucks and SUVs accounted for much of the growth. While sedans remain popular, their influence — in terms of sales volume — on the US auto market has atrophied over the past few years. Compact-car sales fell 6.1% last year. At the same time, its mid-size counterpart saw sales plummet 11.2%.

In its place, the dominant force in the marketplace is the compact and mid-size crossover SUV. Combined, these two segments account for 35% of all cars and trucks sold in the United States. At the same time, America's insatiable appetite for full-size pickup trucks is alive and well. Even though the segment is made up of just six models, total sales topped 2.2 million.

Here's a rundown of the 20 best-selling cars and trucks of 2016.

20. Hyundai Elantra: 208,319 sold during 2016. -13.8% over 2015.

20. Hyundai Elantra: 208,319 sold during 2016. -13.8% over 2015. play

20. Hyundai Elantra: 208,319 sold during 2016. -13.8% over 2015.

(Hyundai)


19. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 212,273. +8.1%.

19. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 212,273. +8.1%. play

19. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 212,273. +8.1%.

(Jeep)


18. Nissan Sentra: 214,709. +5.5%.

18. Nissan Sentra: 214,709. +5.5%. play

18. Nissan Sentra: 214,709. +5.5%.

(Nissan)


17. GMC Sierra: 221,680. -1.1%.

17. GMC Sierra: 221,680. -1.1%. play

17. GMC Sierra: 221,680. -1.1%.

(GMC)


16. Chevrolet Malibu: 227,881 +17%.

16. Chevrolet Malibu: 227,881 +17%. play

16. Chevrolet Malibu: 227,881 +17%.

(Chevrolet)


15. Chevrolet Equinox: 242,195. -12.8%.

15. Chevrolet Equinox: 242,195. -12.8%. play

15. Chevrolet Equinox: 242,195. -12.8%.

(Chevrolet)


14. Ford Explorer: 248,507. -0.3%.

14. Ford Explorer: 248,507. -0.3%. play

14. Ford Explorer: 248,507. -0.3%.

(Ford)


13. Ford Fusion: 265,840. -11.4%.

13. Ford Fusion: 265,840. -11.4%. play

13. Ford Fusion: 265,840. -11.4%.

(Ford)


12. Ford Escape: 307,069. +0.2%.

12. Ford Escape: 307,069. +0.2%. play

12. Ford Escape: 307,069. +0.2%.

(Ford)


11. Nissan Altima: 307,380. -7.8%.

11. Nissan Altima: 307,380. -7.8%. play

11. Nissan Altima: 307,380. -7.8%.

(Nissan)


10. Nissan Rogue: 329,904. +14.9%.

10. Nissan Rogue: 329,904. +14.9%. play

10. Nissan Rogue: 329,904. +14.9%.

(Nissan)


9. Honda Accord: 345,225. -2.9%.

9. Honda Accord: 345,225. -2.9%. play

9. Honda Accord: 345,225. -2.9%.

(Honda)


8. Toyota RAV4: 352,139. +11.6%.

8. Toyota RAV4: 352,139. +11.6%. play

8. Toyota RAV4: 352,139. +11.6%.

(Toyota)


7. Honda CR-V: 357,335. +3.4%.

7. Honda CR-V: 357,335. +3.4%. play

7. Honda CR-V: 357,335. +3.4%.

(Honda)


6. Toyota Corolla: 360,483. -0.8%.

6. Toyota Corolla: 360,483. -0.8%. play

6. Toyota Corolla: 360,483. -0.8%.

(Toyota)


5. Honda Civic: 366,927. +9.4%.

5. Honda Civic: 366,927. +9.4%. play

5. Honda Civic: 366,927. +9.4%.

(Honda)


4. Toyota Camry: 388,616. -9.5%.

4. Toyota Camry: 388,616. -9.5%. play

4. Toyota Camry: 388,616. -9.5%.

(Toyota)


3. RAM Trucks: 489,418. +8.7%.

3. RAM Trucks: 489,418. +8.7%. play

3. RAM Trucks: 489,418. +8.7%.

(RAM)


2. Chevrolet Silverado: 574,876. -4.3%

2. Chevrolet Silverado: 574,876. -4.3% play

2. Chevrolet Silverado: 574,876. -4.3%

(Chevrolet)


1. Ford F-Series: 820,799. +5.2%.

1. Ford F-Series: 820,799. +5.2%. play

1. Ford F-Series: 820,799. +5.2%.

(Ford)


Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 'INFLECTION POINT': Renewables will be the 'cheapest form of...bullet
3 Finance The oil price rollercoaster continues as prices plummetbullet

Finance

Consider them part of the "paycheck league."
Finance The 14 best colleges for your money
A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at Al-Sheiba oil refinery in the southern Iraq city of Basra
Finance The world is now more unstable than during the Vietnam War
Screen Shot 2017 07 10 at 10.55.59 AM
Finance Cheddar buys the viral game where a guy lets Twitch buy and sell stocks for him
A paramilitary policeman jumps through a ring of fire during a training session at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province March 23, 2010
Finance Traders haven't been this confident since the early days of the financial crisis — and that's a huge red flag