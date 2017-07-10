Finance :  These are the 20 best-selling cars and trucks in America (F, GM, FCAU)

The US auto market continued its hot streak in 2016 with more than 17.4 million cars and trucks sold. As expected, pickup trucks and SUVs accounted for much of the growth. While sedans remain popular, their influence — in terms of sales volume — on the US auto market has atrophied over the past few years. Compact-car sales fell 6.1% last year. At the same time, its mid-size counterpart saw sales plummet 11.2%.
In its place, the dominant force in the marketplace is the compact and mid-size crossover SUV. Combined, these two segments account for 35% of all cars and trucks sold in the United States. At the same time, America's insatiable appetite for full-size pickup trucks is alive and well. Even though the segment is made up of just six models, total sales topped 2.2 million.
Here's a rundown of the 20 best-selling cars and trucks of 2016.
20. Hyundai Elantra: 208,319 sold during 2016. -13.8% over 2015. (Hyundai)
19. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 212,273. +8.1%. (Jeep)
18. Nissan Sentra: 214,709. +5.5%. (Nissan)
17. GMC Sierra: 221,680. -1.1%. (GMC)
16. Chevrolet Malibu: 227,881 +17%. (Chevrolet)
15. Chevrolet Equinox: 242,195. -12.8%. (Chevrolet)
14. Ford Explorer: 248,507. -0.3%. (Ford)
13. Ford Fusion: 265,840. -11.4%. (Ford)
12. Ford Escape: 307,069. +0.2%. (Ford)
11. Nissan Altima: 307,380. -7.8%. (Nissan)
10. Nissan Rogue: 329,904. +14.9%. (Nissan)
9. Honda Accord: 345,225. -2.9%. (Honda)
8. Toyota RAV4: 352,139. +11.6%. (Toyota)
7. Honda CR-V: 357,335. +3.4%. (Honda)
6. Toyota Corolla: 360,483. -0.8%. (Toyota)
5. Honda Civic: 366,927. +9.4%. (Honda)
4. Toyota Camry: 388,616. -9.5%. (Toyota)
3. RAM Trucks: 489,418. +8.7%. (RAM)
2. Chevrolet Silverado: 574,876. -4.3% (Chevrolet)
1. Ford F-Series: 820,799. +5.2%. (Ford)