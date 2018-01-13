Finance :  These are all the cool cars we can't wait to see at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

news

The Detroit Auto Show media preview starts on Monday of next week.

Automakers will be putting a lot of new pickup trucks and SUVs on the show floor.

There might even be a few surprises.



The 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), better known as the Detroit Auto Show, is pulling into Cobo Center in downtown Motown next week.

The show will run through January 28, with several days of press previews before it opens to the public. We'll be there to report on all the fun.

Detroit comes hot on the heels of CES this year and kicks off a 2018 that's expected to see lower new-vehicle sales in the US than in the previous three booming years. That's led to plenty of speculation about what we're going to see on the show floor: plenty of trucks and SUVs, the bestselling vehicles these days.

Here's all the cool shiny sheet metal we're looking forward to:

Chevy will debut its all-new Silverado full-size pickup truck.

Ford will showcase its much-anticipated Ranger — a throwback nameplate and Ford's entry in the revived company pickup segment. Here it is being announced in Detroit last year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will unveil its new Ram 1500, setting the stage for a Ford-Chevy-Ram pickup battle. No photos yet — this is the outgoing model.

Ford will also roll out its Edge ST — the newest addition to the Ford Performance family and the company's first race-ready SUV.

A refreshed Ford Edge will also be on display. The Edge is one of Ford's bestselling crossovers.

Speaking of crossovers, Acura will bring a new RDX to the show floor.

South Korea's Kia has a new Forte four-door en route to Motown.

Mercedes-Benz has updated the mighty G-Class. The all-conquering wagon will be a popular debut in Detroit. (We certainly enjoyed the outgoing model.)

VW has a new Passat inbound — although whether a revamped sedan is what the carmaker needs in SUV-mad America is an open question.

Honda will present a new Insight hybrid.

Lamborghini will show us the new Urus SUV, live and in the exotic flesh for the first time.

Toyota introduced a new Camry last year, so this year it's debuting a new design for the slightly larger Avalon. So far, all we've seen is a teaser shot of a light.

Hyundai will bark the tires on a new iteration of its snazzy Veloster.

We might also get to see GM's new steer-wheel-free autonomous vehicle, developed by its Cruise division.

BMW is expected to unveil its new X2 crossover, which will sit between the small X1 and the mid-size X3.