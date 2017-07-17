Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  These 5 African proverbs give you sound financial advise

Finance These 5 African proverbs give you sound financial advise

  • Published: , Refreshed:

You got served! 5 reliable and affordable African proverbs on financial advice is available for everyone on the socioeconomic scale.

play African Proverbs on Learning (File Photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Is saving money easy? From a distance, it certainly appears to be.

But, when it comes down to it, it is quite difficult especially when you don’t have a stellar income.

Investing advice is as common as grass. It’s on TV, it’s on the Internet. It is in newspapers, magazines and plenty of books.

Even with the massive proliferation of information, financial expertise eludes most.

In fact, basic financial planning eludes many people. A little targeted advice could cut through the confusion.

But wait, you may be saying, I can’t afford to pay for advice; I’m not a millionaire. You don’t need to be.

These 5 reliable and affordable African proverbs on financial advice is available for everyone on the socioeconomic scale.

 

Lost time is never found again -  Somalia

play Time (File Photo)

 

(Time is money, so when you mismanage your time, it is your business that bleeds. Make sure assignments and projects are completed timely so that your business operates smoothly, and above all, profitably.)

 

A way forward is asked from those who are in front - Zulu of South Africa

play Masters at war (File Photo)

 

(Get off your high horse and ask around for advice. And, not just from anyone. Ask those who have been successful in your particular line of business. You’ll be surprised how willing they are to share their secrets, which will catapult your business to the next level.)

 

The soup the master of the house does not eat, the woman of the house does not prepare- Yoruba of West Africa

play A woman serving food to children (File Photo)

 

(Listen to your customers. Give your customers exactly what they want, how they want it, when they want it. The customer is king! )

 

The firewood gathered when you are healthy warms you when sick- Bakiga of Uganda

play A woman drives a donkey cart loaded with firewood back to the Zorro village, Burkina (File Photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Set aside some resources for the tough times. If your  business booms say in the summer, do you have a plan on how your cash flow will survive the winter cold? So plan ahead and secure your business’ future.)

 

Big fish are caught with big fish hooks - Kerewe of Tanzania

play Man fishing (File Photo)

 

(Setting goals for your business is the easy part. The question is, do you have what it takes to achieve them? When you set big goals, you must put in equally big efforts to see them come alive.)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigerian banks increase cap on international spending, as FX...bullet
3 Finance Tesla will survive — but still won't rule the electric-car...bullet

Finance

Amazon and Jeff Bezos delivered another blow to much-maligned Blue Apron after filing a trademark application for meal kits.
Finance Amazon deals yet another huge blow to Blue Apron (APRN)
People at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, S)
null
Finance Ethereum is making a big comeback after crashing over the weekend
A bitcoin sign in a window in Toronto.
Finance Bitcoin plunges below Goldman Sachs' target before rebounding sharply