Finance :  These 17 stocks have the highest exposure to emerging markets

  • Published:

HSBC released its list of US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.

Shanghai, China play

Shanghai, China

(dibrova/Shutterstock)
The companies on the list have an average exposure of 65% of total revenues and the entire list has outperformed the broader US market by 20%. Much of that performance is driven by the fact that many of these stocks are from the IT sector.

The list includes many semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm, along with companies from the consumer services, utilities, and software sectors.

Here is HSBC's US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands play

Las Vegas Sands

(Reuters)

Ticker: LVS

Industry Group: Consumer services

Emerging Market %: 58

Domestic Market %: 42

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International play

Philip Morris International

(AP Images)

Ticker: PM

Industry Group: Food, beverage, and tobacco

Emerging Market %: 59

Domestic Market %: 31

Miscellaneous %: 11

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Microchip Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Sanghi play

Microchip Technology Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Sanghi

((AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi))

Ticker: MCHP

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 59

Domestic Market %: 41

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments play

Texas Instruments

(AP Images)

Ticker: TXN

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 60

Domestic Market %: 38

Miscellaneous %: 2

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor play

KLA-Tencor

(Getty Images)

Ticker: KLAC

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 62

Domestic Market %: 38

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts play

Wynn Resorts

(Reuters)

Ticker: WYNN

Industry Group: Consumer services

Emerging Market %: 64

Domestic Market %: 36

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Flextronics International

Flextronics International play

Flextronics International

(Reuters)

Ticker: FLEX

Industry Group: Technology hardware and equipment

Emerging Market %: 66

Domestic Market %: 11

Miscellaneous %: 22

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Micron Technology

Micron Technology play

Micron Technology

(AP Images)

Ticker: MU

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 68

Domestic Market %: 30

Miscellaneous %: 2

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated play

Maxim Integrated

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MXIM

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 69

Domestic Market %: 28

Miscellaneous %: 3

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



AES

Andres Gluski, president and CEO of The AES Corporation play

Andres Gluski, president and CEO of The AES Corporation

(AP Images)

Ticker: AES

Industry Group: Utilities

Emerging Market %: 69

Domestic Market %: 31

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



NVIDIA

NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang play

NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang

(NVIDIA/Youtube)

Ticker: NVIDIA

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 70

Domestic Market %: 23

Miscellaneous %: 7

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Lam Research

Lam Research play

Lam Research

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: LRCX

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 71

Domestic Market %: 29

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Applied Materials

Applied Materials play

Applied Materials

(Reuters)

Ticker: AMAT

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 72

Domestic Market %: 28

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group play

Marvell Technology Group

(Reuters)

Ticker: MRVL

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 83

Domestic Market %: 2

Miscellaneous %: 15

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Qualcomm

Visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. play

Visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing.

(AP Images)

Ticker: QCOM

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 86

Domestic Market %: 2

Miscellaneous %: 12

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions play

Skyworks Solutions

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: SWKS

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 88

Domestic Market %: 2

Miscellaneous %: 10

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



MercadoLibre

Stelleo Tolda, Chief Operating Officer of MercadoLibre play

Stelleo Tolda, Chief Operating Officer of MercadoLibre

(Reuters)

Ticker: MELI

Industry Group: Software and services

Emerging Market %: 95

Domestic Market %: 0

Miscellaneous %: 5

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC



