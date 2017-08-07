Finance :  These 17 stocks have the highest exposure to emerging markets

HSBC released its list of US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.

The companies on the list have an average exposure of 65% of total revenues and the entire list has outperformed the broader US market by 20%. Much of that performance is driven by the fact that many of these stocks are from the IT sector.

The list includes many semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm, along with companies from the consumer services, utilities, and software sectors.

Here is HSBC's US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.

Las Vegas Sands

Ticker: LVS

Industry Group: Consumer services

Emerging Market %: 58

Domestic Market %: 42

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Philip Morris International

Ticker: PM

Industry Group: Food, beverage, and tobacco

Emerging Market %: 59

Domestic Market %: 31

Miscellaneous %: 11

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Ticker: MCHP

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 59

Domestic Market %: 41

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Texas Instruments

Ticker: TXN

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 60

Domestic Market %: 38

Miscellaneous %: 2

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

KLA-Tencor

Ticker: KLAC

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 62

Domestic Market %: 38

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Wynn Resorts

Ticker: WYNN

Industry Group: Consumer services

Emerging Market %: 64

Domestic Market %: 36

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Flextronics International

Ticker: FLEX

Industry Group: Technology hardware and equipment

Emerging Market %: 66

Domestic Market %: 11

Miscellaneous %: 22

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Micron Technology

Ticker: MU

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 68

Domestic Market %: 30

Miscellaneous %: 2

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Maxim Integrated

Ticker: MXIM

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 69

Domestic Market %: 28

Miscellaneous %: 3

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

AES

Ticker: AES

Industry Group: Utilities

Emerging Market %: 69

Domestic Market %: 31

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

NVIDIA

Ticker: NVIDIA

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 70

Domestic Market %: 23

Miscellaneous %: 7

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Lam Research

Ticker: LRCX

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 71

Domestic Market %: 29

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Applied Materials

Ticker: AMAT

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 72

Domestic Market %: 28

Miscellaneous %: 0

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Marvell Technology Group

Ticker: MRVL

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 83

Domestic Market %: 2

Miscellaneous %: 15

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Qualcomm

Ticker: QCOM

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 86

Domestic Market %: 2

Miscellaneous %: 12

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

Skyworks Solutions

Ticker: SWKS

Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Emerging Market %: 88

Domestic Market %: 2

Miscellaneous %: 10

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

MercadoLibre

Ticker: MELI

Industry Group: Software and services

Emerging Market %: 95

Domestic Market %: 0

Miscellaneous %: 5

Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC

