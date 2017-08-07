Finance :  These 17 stocks have the highest exposure to emerging markets

HSBC released its list of US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.
HSBC released its list of US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.
The companies on the list have an average exposure of 65% of total revenues and the entire list has outperformed the broader US market by 20%. Much of that performance is driven by the fact that many of these stocks are from the IT sector.
The list includes many semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm, along with companies from the consumer services, utilities, and software sectors.
Here is HSBC's US stocks with the highest exposure to emerging markets.
Ticker: LVS
Industry Group: Consumer services
Emerging Market %: 58
Domestic Market %: 42
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: PM
Industry Group: Food, beverage, and tobacco
Emerging Market %: 59
Domestic Market %: 31
Miscellaneous %: 11
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: MCHP
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 59
Domestic Market %: 41
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: TXN
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 60
Domestic Market %: 38
Miscellaneous %: 2
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: KLAC
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 62
Domestic Market %: 38
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: WYNN
Industry Group: Consumer services
Emerging Market %: 64
Domestic Market %: 36
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: FLEX
Industry Group: Technology hardware and equipment
Emerging Market %: 66
Domestic Market %: 11
Miscellaneous %: 22
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: MU
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 68
Domestic Market %: 30
Miscellaneous %: 2
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: MXIM
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 69
Domestic Market %: 28
Miscellaneous %: 3
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: AES
Industry Group: Utilities
Emerging Market %: 69
Domestic Market %: 31
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: NVIDIA
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 70
Domestic Market %: 23
Miscellaneous %: 7
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: LRCX
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 71
Domestic Market %: 29
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: AMAT
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 72
Domestic Market %: 28
Miscellaneous %: 0
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: MRVL
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 83
Domestic Market %: 2
Miscellaneous %: 15
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: QCOM
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 86
Domestic Market %: 2
Miscellaneous %: 12
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: SWKS
Industry Group: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment
Emerging Market %: 88
Domestic Market %: 2
Miscellaneous %: 10
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC
Ticker: MELI
Industry Group: Software and services
Emerging Market %: 95
Domestic Market %: 0
Miscellaneous %: 5
Source: MSCI, Thomson Reuters Datastream, HSBC