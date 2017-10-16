Finance :  These 11 companies have the lowest effective tax rate in the US

Analysts at Credit Suisse have compiled a list of the companies that already pay the lowest tax rates in the country.
The Trump administration's tax plan is once again at the forefront of the news cycle.
New tax reform framework released by the "The Big Six" offers insight into the types of cuts the White House wants.
And if you are wondering which companies don't need a tax cut, analysts at Credit Suisse have compiled a list of the companies that already pay the lowest tax rates in the country.
Here are the 13 companies with the lowest effective US tax rate, according to Credit Suisse.
Ticker: XL
Effective Tax Rate: 4.8%
Sector: Financials
Year-to-Date Performance: +7.66%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: INFO
Effective Tax Rate: 4.4%
Sector: Industrials
Year-to-Date Performance: +23.06%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: MU
Effective Tax Rate: 3.7%
Sector: Technology
Year-to-Date Performance: +79.68%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: EXR
Effective Tax Rate: 3.7%
Sector: REITs
Year-to-Date Performance: +7.56%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: HST
Effective Tax Rate: 3.3%
Sector: REITs
Year-to-Date Performance: +24.79%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: BDX
Effective Tax Rate: 3.3%
Sector: Health Care
Year-to-Date Performance: +20.24%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: EA
Effective Tax Rate: 2.9%
Sector: Technology
Year-to-Date Performance: +48.03%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: DLR
Effective Tax Rate: 2.4%
Sector: REITs
Year-to-Date Performance: +23.38%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: PXD
Effective Tax Rate: 2.3%
Sector: Energy
Year-to-Date Performance: -21.46%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: PLD
Effective Tax Rate: 2.3%
Sector: REITs
Year-to-Date Performance: +23.22%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse
Ticker: BAX
Effective Tax Rate: 2.0%
Sector: Health Care
Year-to-Date Performance: +40.73%
Source: Standard & Poor's, FactSet, Credit Suisse