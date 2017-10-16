Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  These 11 companies have the lowest effective tax rate in the US

Analysts at Credit Suisse have compiled a list of the companies that already pay the lowest tax rates in the country.

The Trump administration's tax plan is once again at the forefront of the news cycle.

New tax reform framework released by the "The Big Six" offers insight into the types of cuts the White House wants.

And if you are wondering which companies don't need a tax cut, analysts at Credit Suisse have compiled a list of the companies that already pay the lowest tax rates in the country.

Here are the 13 companies with the lowest effective US tax rate, according to Credit Suisse.

11. XL Group

Ticker: XL

Effective Tax Rate: 4.8%

Sector: Financials

Year-to-Date Performance: +7.66%

10. IHS Markit

Ticker: INFO

Effective Tax Rate: 4.4%

Sector: Industrials

Year-to-Date Performance: +23.06%

9. Micron Technology

Ticker: MU

Effective Tax Rate: 3.7%

Sector: Technology

Year-to-Date Performance: +79.68%

8. Extra Space Storage

Ticker: EXR

Effective Tax Rate: 3.7%

Sector: REITs

Year-to-Date Performance: +7.56%

7. Host Hotel & Resorts

Ticker: HST

Effective Tax Rate: 3.3%

Sector: REITs

Year-to-Date Performance: +24.79%

6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ticker: BDX

Effective Tax Rate: 3.3%

Sector: Health Care

Year-to-Date Performance: +20.24%

5. Electronic Arts

Ticker: EA

Effective Tax Rate: 2.9%

Sector: Technology

Year-to-Date Performance: +48.03%

4. Digital Realty Trust

Ticker: DLR

Effective Tax Rate: 2.4%

Sector: REITs

Year-to-Date Performance: +23.38%

3. Pioneer Natural Resources

Ticker: PXD

Effective Tax Rate: 2.3%

Sector: Energy

Year-to-Date Performance: -21.46%

2. Prologis

Ticker: PLD

Effective Tax Rate: 2.3%

Sector: REITs

Year-to-Date Performance: +23.22%

1. Baxter International

Ticker: BAX

Effective Tax Rate: 2.0%

Sector: Health Care

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.73%

