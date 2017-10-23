Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  There has been a shake-up at the top of Credit Suisse's US equities business

Finance There has been a shake-up at the top of Credit Suisse's US equities business

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Darlene Pasquill, a Credit Suisse veteran and the head of Americas equities business, has left the bank, according to people familiar with the matter. She had been in that role since 2015.

Credit Suisse play

Credit Suisse

(REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Darlene Pasquill, the head of Americas equities at Credit Suisse, has left the bank.
  • Her departure follows a series of changes in the Swiss bank's equities business.

There has been a shake-up at the top of Credit Suisse's US equities business.

Darlene Pasquill, a Credit Suisse veteran and the head of Americas equities business, will be leaving the bank to pursue external opportunities, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider. She had been in that role since 2015.

Mike Stewart, who was hired from UBS to be global head of equities at the end of last year, will take on her role on an interim basis.

Her departure follows a series of changes at Credit Suisse's equities unit. The bank hired Douglas Crofton from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run US cash trading, hired trading technology veteran Anthony Abenante, and appointed former UBS exec David Bleustein to be head of Americas equity research.

The Swiss bank ranked between 7th and 9th for US equities revenues in the first half of the year, according to data from Coalition. The bank will report third-quarter results on November 2.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

romeo power battery packs
Finance A battery company boasting former SpaceX and Apple engineers just released their first product
Seth Klarman
Finance BAUPOST'S KLARMAN: Investors are asking the wrong question about the stock market
slide fall
Finance STOCKS SLIDE: Here's what you need to know
Ray Dalio
Finance The founder of the world's largest hedge fund just shared brutal analysis of the US economy