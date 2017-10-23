Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The top 0.1% of American households hold the same amount of wealth as the bottom 90%

Finance The top 0.1% of American households hold the same amount of wealth as the bottom 90%

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"To understand what’s going on in “the economy,” it is a serious mistake to look at average statistics," writes Ray Dalio.

null play

null

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared a chart in a LinkedIn post showing that the top 0.1% of households now hold about the same amount of wealth as the bottom 90%.
  • He notes that today's wealth gap is similar to that of 1935 to 1940.
  • Both back in 1935 to 1940 era and today we saw the rise of populism.

It's no secret that the US has an inequality problem. But actually looking at the disparity between the top and bottom can still be striking.

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared a chart in a LinkedIn post showing the share of US household wealth by income level: The top 0.1% of households now hold about the same amount of wealth as the bottom 90%, which he notes is similar to the wealth gap that occurred from 1935 to 1940.

"To understand what’s going on in 'the economy,' it is a serious mistake to look at average statistics," Dalio writes. "This is because the wealth and income skews are so great that average statistics no longer reflect the conditions of the average man."

Dalio also draws a connection between income inequality and populism, annotating on the chart that the 1935 to 1940 period was the "era of populists," while today we're seeing the "emergence of populism."

null play

null

(Ray Dalio via LinkedIn)

Relatedly, Goldman Sachs' Sumana Manohar and Hugo Scott-Gall shared a chart last year comparing a given country's gross domestic product per capita to its Gini coefficient.

The Gini coefficient is a measurement of the income distribution within a country that aims to show the gap between the rich and the poor. The number ranges from zero to one, with zero representing perfect equality (everyone has the same income) and one representing perfect inequality (one person earns the entire country's income and everyone else has nothing.) A higher Gini coefficient means greater inequality.

Developed-market economies such as those in Germany, France, and Sweden tend to have a higher GDP per capita and lower Gini coefficients. On the flip side, emerging-market economies like Russia, Brazil, and South Africa tend to have a lower GDP per capita but a higher Gini coefficient.

The US, however, is a big outlier. Its GDP per capita is on par with developed European countries like Switzerland and Norway, but its Gini coefficient is in the same tier as Russia's and China's.

null play

null

(Goldman Sachs)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

trump
Finance EX-OBAMA ECONOMIST: The Trump team’s claim that tax cuts would boost wages is 'more than a little far-fetched'
Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
null
Finance A $1,000 bagel topped with gold flakes and wine jelly is about to go on sale in New York City
Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman.
Finance Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman told a CEO he gets more 'clicks on the internet' than anyone except Donald Trump