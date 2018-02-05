Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The stock market's fear gauge spikes the most on record

Finance The stock market's fear gauge spikes the most on record

  • Published:

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, spiked 84% on Monday, the biggest single-day increase on record.

null play

null

(Getty Images / Mario Tama)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, spiked 84% on Monday, its largest single-day increase of all time, according to data going back to 1990.
  • The price swings are a change of pace for a stock market that's sat mostly unperturbed for months.


The stock market is finally getting a long-awaited bout of volatility.

The Cboe Volatility Index — or VIX — spiked 84% on the day, its biggest single-day increase of all time, according to data going back to 1990. The surge comes as stocks plunged, with the S&P 500 falling as much as 4.5% before recovering some ground.

The VIX reflects expectations for volatility in the S&P 500, and trades inversely to the benchmark roughly 80% of the time.

At the root of the selling are concerns over inflation and rising interest rates, which have pushed up bond yields at the expense of stocks. The stock market's tried and true buy-the-dip strategy — which involves scooping shares up at attractive valuations following selloffs — has failed to rescue equities this time around.

With that said, the VIX's spike is good news for one person at least. The so-called "VIX Elephant" — who has repeatedly wagered on a volatility spike since July — is likely making a killing from the market's big price swings.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Dow drops almost 1,200 points as stocks swing wildly in 2nd...bullet
3 Finance The stock market's fear gauge spikes the most on recordbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Robots
Finance Betterment and Wealthfront crash during market bloodbath
CNBC's Jim Cramer winced near the end of the trading day on February 5, 2018.
Finance Here are 3 theories about why stocks are puking, and what they mean for the economy
Lululemon stock price
Finance Lululemon slumps after its CEO unexpectedly resigns for violating company’s standards (LULU)
Lululemon stock price
Finance Lululemon slumps after its CEO unexpectedly resigns for violating company’s standards (LULU)