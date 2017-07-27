Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The man who led Britain’s research into joining the euro has taken a key role at the Bank of England

  Published:

Between 1999 and 2003, Ramsden was in charge of Treasury research about whether or not Britain should join the euro.

(UK Government)
LONDON — The Bank of England has appointed Sir Dave Ramsden as its new Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, filling a spot that has been empty for several months.

Ramsden, a civil servant who is currently the chief economic adviser to the Treasury, will take up his role immediately. He will sit on the bank's crucial rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, which will meet on Wednesday next week.

"I am honoured to be joining the Bank and to be given the opportunity to contribute to the Bank’s mission to maintain monetary and financial stability, at such an important time for the UK economy," Ramsden said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Ramsden fills the role left vacant by the departure of Charlotte Hogg, who resigned in March after failing to declare that her brother works for Barclays, a potential conflict of interest.

He has worked for the civil service since 1986, serving with the Treasury since 1988. Between 1999 and 2003, Ramsden was in charge of Treasury research about whether or not Britain should join the euro, something it ultimately decided against.

Chancellor Philip Hammond of Ramsden's appointment that "his departure will be a loss to the Treasury but he will be a huge asset to the Bank and I wish him every success."

At the same time, Britain's central bank has appointed former HR chief Joanna Place as its new chief operating officer. That role was also previously filled by Hogg, although Place has been serving as acting COO since her resignation.

