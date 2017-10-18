Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance The iPhone might be really cheap on Black Friday — if you can wait for the deals to buy it

Apple isn't known for offering iPhone discounts, but you can still find Black Friday deals.

Discounts should be deep this year, based on 2016 deals.

(Leon Neal / Getty)
  • Apple's iPhone X and iPhone 8 have premium prices.
  • Shoppers aren't likely to find iPhone deals at the Apple store.
  • Discounts should be available at some stores on Black Friday.


There are many reasons to buy your next iPhone directly from Apple, but getting a good deal isn't one of them.

It's no secret that the iPhone X and iPhone 8 come with a heaping dose of sticker shock. But, if you can wait until Black Friday to purchase one, you might be able to save.

Deal-tracking website BestBlackFriday.com predicts that Black Friday deals will be particularly sweet this year as wireless carriers try to entice budget-savvy shoppers to upgrade their smartphone.

Don't expect to find good deals at the Apple store, however. If you want the best iPhone deals this year, you'll have to head to stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target on Black Friday. Amazon and eBay should have sales as well.

Here are the discounts BestBlackFriday.com is forecasting, based on 2016 Black Friday deals. Remember that these aren't confirmed — they're predictions of what we're likely to see, based on what's been offered in the past:

iPhone X, 64GB version

  • $0 down & $300 store gift card with activation of installment plan
  • $949.05 (5% off) without installment plan

iPhone 8, 64GB version

  • $0 down & $250 store gift card with activation of installment plan
  • $671.04 (4% off) without installment plan

iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB version

  • $0 down & $250 store gift card with activation of installment plan
  • $765.44 (4.2% off) without installment plan

iPhone 7, all versions

  • $100 off without installment plan

Keep in mind, you can get Apple Care plus, the easiest and best coverage for your iPhone, within 60 days of purchase, regardless of where you buy the device.

