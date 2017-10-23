Finance :  The founder of the world's largest hedge fund just shared brutal analysis of the US economy

While the headline numbers show a growing, healthy economy, there's a lot more going on under the surface that needs to be paid attention to.
Brutal.
There's no other word for Ray Dalio's latest note on the US economy, and the situation it describes. The founder of Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund with about $160 billion in management, posted the note on LinkedIn on Monday, and sets about splitting the US economy in two: the top 40% and the bottom 60%.
The point of this exercise is to show that while the headline numbers show a growing, healthy economy, there's a lot more going on under the surface that needs to be paid attention to.
The stats he cites for the bottom 60% are downright depressing. Here's a selection taken straight from the note (emphasis Dalio's):
In other words, the economy isn't as healthy as might appear at first look. And note includes a warning: the "stress between the two economies" will "intensify over the next 5 to 1o years" because of demographic and technological change.
How does this relate to markets? Well, Business Insider reported back in September that Bridgewater had told clients that the Fed was making a mistake by raising rates. And there is a hint of that view in Dalio's latest note, where he said that the "average statistics could lead the Federal Reserve to judge the economy for the average man to be healthier than it really is."
He warned that that could lead the Fed to run "an inappropriate monetary policy."
Dalio said:
"Because the economic, social, and political consequences of an economic downturn would likely be severe, if I were running Fed policy, I would want to take this into consideration and keep an eye on the economy of the bottom 60%."