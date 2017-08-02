Finance :  The Ford Mustang and the minivan have an amazing shared history (FCAU)

In late 1983, the first minivan rolled off out the factory at Chrysler. The Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan transformed mobility for the suburban American family.
Today, the minivan is a staple of the American suburban landscape. But just a couple of decades ago, the idea of a van with the driving dynamics of a car was truly revolutionary.
At its peak in 2000, automakers sold nearly 1.4 million minivans to American families. Although the crossover SUV has taken over as the sales leader for the family-car market, there are still plenty of buyers that prefer the utility and car-like driving experience of the minivan.
Here's how the minivan came to be. Remarkably, it shares some history with the iconic Ford Mustang!
In 1974, Ford president Lee Iacocca and a team of engineers headed by Hal Sperlich saw the need for a front-wheel-drive, car-based family van.
play
In 1974, Ford president Lee Iacocca and a team of engineers headed by Hal Sperlich saw the need for a front-wheel-drive, car-based family van. (AP)
Fortune
A decade earlier, both Iacocca and Sperlich helped lead the creation of the Mustang.
play
A decade earlier, both Iacocca and Sperlich helped lead the creation of the Mustang. (Ford)
Sperlich's team concocted a special prototype van. Since Ford didn't have a front-wheel-drive platform on which the van could be built, they instead used a chassis and engine from Honda.
play
Sperlich's team concocted a special prototype van. Since Ford didn't have a front-wheel-drive platform on which the van could be built, they instead used a chassis and engine from Honda. (Honda)
With the runaway success of the Mustang, Iacocca had become an auto-industry titan by the early 1970s ...
play
With the runaway success of the Mustang, Iacocca had become an auto-industry titan by the early 1970s ... (AP)
Yet, he was still afraid that company boss Henry Ford II would kill off his pet project. So Iacocca and Sperlich kept their prototype van hidden in the basement. According to Iacocca, Ford's management was a hesitant to sign off on the unorthodox van and the project was tabled.
play
Yet, he was still afraid that company boss Henry Ford II would kill off his pet project. So Iacocca and Sperlich kept their prototype van hidden in the basement. According to Iacocca, Ford's management was a hesitant to sign off on the unorthodox van and the project was tabled. (AP)
By the late 1970s, Sperlich and Iacocca left Ford to join crosstown rival Chrysler. At that time, the Chrysler was in terrible shape. In 1980, US government was forced to guarantee almost $1.5 billion in loans to keep the company going.
play
By the late 1970s, Sperlich and Iacocca left Ford to join crosstown rival Chrysler. At that time, the Chrysler was in terrible shape. In 1980, US government was forced to guarantee almost $1.5 billion in loans to keep the company going. (AP)
US Government
Fortunately for Iacocca and Chrysler, Ford allowed the departing executing to take the rights to his "mini" van project with him.
play
Fortunately for Iacocca and Chrysler, Ford allowed the departing executing to take the rights to his "mini" van project with him. (AP)
By 1983, Lee Iacocca's Chrysler minivan was ready.
play
By 1983, Lee Iacocca's Chrysler minivan was ready. (AP)
On November 2, 1983, the first minivan — a Plymouth Voyager — rolled off the production line in Windsor, Ontario. That's right, the first minivan was actually Canadian!
play
On November 2, 1983, the first minivan — a Plymouth Voyager — rolled off the production line in Windsor, Ontario. That's right, the first minivan was actually Canadian! (FCA)
Initially, the minivan was sold under the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan monikers.
play
Initially, the minivan was sold under the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan monikers. (FCA)
The upscale Chrysler Town and Country variant followed in 1990.
play
The upscale Chrysler Town and Country variant followed in 1990. (FCA)
People loved the van's roomy interior ...
play
People loved the van's roomy interior ... (FCA)
... abundant cargo-hauling ability ...
play
... abundant cargo-hauling ability ... (FCA)
... easy-access sliding door ...
play
... easy-access sliding door ... (FCA)
... all wrapped up in a peppy car-like package.
play
... all wrapped up in a peppy car-like package. (FCA)
Before the car-like Chrysler minivan, vans were either boxy affairs like the VW bus or ...
play
Before the car-like Chrysler minivan, vans were either boxy affairs like the VW bus or ... (Flickr/Graham Robertson)
... truck-based affairs, such as the Ford Econoline.
play
... truck-based affairs, such as the Ford Econoline. (Flickr/Eric Kilby)
The Chrysler vans were an immediate smash success — 209,000 sold in the first year.
play
The Chrysler vans were an immediate smash success — 209,000 sold in the first year. (FCA)
Autoblog
Soon, rival carmakers launched their own minivans, such as the Chevrolet Astro and ...
play
Soon, rival carmakers launched their own minivans, such as the Chevrolet Astro and ... (GM)
... Ford Aerostar.
play
... Ford Aerostar. (Flickr/Mic)
Toyota spruced up their plainly named Van to better compete.
play
Toyota spruced up their plainly named Van to better compete. (Toyota)
Volkswagen did the same with its venerable Vanagon.
play
Volkswagen did the same with its venerable Vanagon. (Flickr/Michael Gil)
In Europe, Renault launched their Espace just months after the debut of the Chrysler.
play
In Europe, Renault launched their Espace just months after the debut of the Chrysler. (Wikimedia Commons)
The success of the minivans along with the company's K-car sedans saved Chrysler from the brink of financial disaster. By the early 1990s, the company was turning out iconic cars such as the Dodge Viper RT/10.
play
The success of the minivans along with the company's K-car sedans saved Chrysler from the brink of financial disaster. By the early 1990s, the company was turning out iconic cars such as the Dodge Viper RT/10. (FCA)
By the minivan's 10th birthday, the market had matured. Chrysler held as much as 40% of it. But its competitors had also stepped up their game.
play
By the minivan's 10th birthday, the market had matured. Chrysler held as much as 40% of it. But its competitors had also stepped up their game. (FCA)
In the early '90s, Toyota introduced the innovative but quirky Previa.
play
In the early '90s, Toyota introduced the innovative but quirky Previa. (Toyota)
Ford dumped the truck-based Aerostar for the car-based Windstar.
play
Ford dumped the truck-based Aerostar for the car-based Windstar. (REUTERS)
GM introduced a trio of car-based minivans sold by its Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac divisions.
play
GM introduced a trio of car-based minivans sold by its Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac divisions. (AP)
In 1995, Honda unveiled its underpowered and undersized Odyssey van.
play
In 1995, Honda unveiled its underpowered and undersized Odyssey van. (Honda)
Smaller players, such as Nissan, Mazda, and Mercury, all entered the market.
play
Smaller players, such as Nissan, Mazda, and Mercury, all entered the market. (Flickr/Alden Jewell)
In 1996, Chrysler responded with the third-generation Dodge Caravan, Chrysler Town and Country, and Plymouth Voyager. In its first year out, the Caravan captured Motor Trend's coveted Car of the Year award.
play
In 1996, Chrysler responded with the third-generation Dodge Caravan, Chrysler Town and Country, and Plymouth Voyager. In its first year out, the Caravan captured Motor Trend's coveted Car of the Year award. (FCA)
The new Chrysler vans featured updated interiors and engines, marking significant upgrades in comfort, utility, and performance.
play
The new Chrysler vans featured updated interiors and engines, marking significant upgrades in comfort, utility, and performance. (FCA)
By the late 1990s, Honda and Toyota learned their lessons. They dumped their unorthodox designs and followed Chrysler's playbook. In 1997, Toyota launched their Kentucky-built Sienna minivan based on the company's award-winning Camry V6 sedan.
play
By the late 1990s, Honda and Toyota learned their lessons. They dumped their unorthodox designs and followed Chrysler's playbook. In 1997, Toyota launched their Kentucky-built Sienna minivan based on the company's award-winning Camry V6 sedan. (Toyota)
A year later, Honda launched their larger, more powerful Odyssey. By 2001, the minivan market peaked, with nearly 1.4 million sold.
play
A year later, Honda launched their larger, more powerful Odyssey. By 2001, the minivan market peaked, with nearly 1.4 million sold. (Honda)
Automotive News
During the mid-2000s, minivans sales began to slip.
play
During the mid-2000s, minivans sales began to slip. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)
Consumers began trending toward big SUVs, like the Cadillac Escalade or ...
play
Consumers began trending toward big SUVs, like the Cadillac Escalade or ... (Cadillac)
... crossovers like the Jeep Cherokee for family-hauling duties.
play
... crossovers like the Jeep Cherokee for family-hauling duties. (Jeep)
Today, minivan sales are a mere fraction of what they were in their heyday. Fiat-Chrysler's vans still hold more than 50% of the market, while Ford, GM, and Nissan have abandoned the market.
play
Today, minivan sales are a mere fraction of what they were in their heyday. Fiat-Chrysler's vans still hold more than 50% of the market, while Ford, GM, and Nissan have abandoned the market. (Chrysler)
The Honda Odyssey and ...
play
The Honda Odyssey and ... (Matthew DeBord/BI)
... Toyota Sienna are the only other industry heavyweights left.
play
... Toyota Sienna are the only other industry heavyweights left. (Toyota)
While Kia's Sedona is also available but makes up a much smaller share of the market.
play
While Kia's Sedona is also available but makes up a much smaller share of the market. (Kia)
Although today's minivans have gotten, bigger, faster, more refined, and more luxurious, they all still trace their roots back to the little Chrysler van that could from the 1984 model year.
play
Although today's minivans have gotten, bigger, faster, more refined, and more luxurious, they all still trace their roots back to the little Chrysler van that could from the 1984 model year. (FCA)