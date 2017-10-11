Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The dollar is under pressure ahead of the Fed minutes

Finance The dollar is under pressure ahead of the Fed minutes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"The dollar remains under pressure this morning."

us dollar index play

us dollar index

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The dollar is under pressure ahead of the Fed minutes.

The US dollar index was down by 0.2% at 93.14 at 8:16 a.m. ET.

"The dollar remains under pressure this morning, as a few familiar themes run in the background," Mark McCormick, North American head of FX Strategy at TD Securities, said in emailed commentary.

"[W]e expect the downside to persist this afternoon, with the market likely to overreact to any dovish headlines in the minutes."

The Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its September meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

Traders will be looking for further indications that the central bank will hike interests rates again later this year.

As for the rest of the world, here was the scoreboard at 8:19 a.m. ET:

  • The euro was up by 0.3% at 1.1837 against the dollar.
  • The Japanese yen was higher by 0.3% at 112.15 per dollar.
  • The British pound was little changed at 1.3191 against the dollar.
  • The Indian rupee was little changed at 65.150 per dollar.
  • The Russian ruble was stronger by 0.3% at 57.8311 per dollar.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance The most popular private jet in the world just got a...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump has repeatedly taken credit for new record highs in the S&amp;P 500. But are his claims warranted?
Finance Trump just took credit for stock-market records once again — so we graded his claims
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife, Sophie, and Ivanka Trump at the 2017 Fortune magazine’s “Most Powerful Women” summit in Washington, DC.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, EFX)
null
Finance UK farms could see average profits fall by £23,000 every year after Brexit
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Ghana's top monarch fingered in money laundering case in the UK