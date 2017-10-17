Finance :  The dollar is ticking up

The dollar is ticking up on a relatively quiet day for US economic data.

The US dollar index was up by 0.4% at 93.60 at 9:09 a.m. ET.

The dollar slid last week after inflation data came in below expectations and the September FOMC minutes showed that many Fed officials are concerned that inflation will remain lower for longer.

The index is up by about 9% since US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

As for the rest of the world, here was the scoreboard at 9:15 a.m. ET: