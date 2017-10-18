Finance :  The dollar is ticking up ahead of the Beige Book

The dollar is ticking up ahead of the Beige Book.

The US dollar index was higher by 0.3% at 93.71 at 8:29 a.m. ET.

"We note the dollar is starting to look rich to our short-term cyclical models and we do not see much room for a sustainable bounce near-term," Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities, said in emailed commentary.

"The major currencies are stuck in a tug-of-war between dollar on/dollar-off, with focus centered on the Fed's Game of Thrones saga, budget news, and NAFTA headlines."

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book will be out at 2 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here was the scoreboard as of 8:34 a.m. ET: