Finance The dollar is ticking up ahead of the Beige Book

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US dollar was higher Wednesday ahead of the Beige Book.

The dollar is ticking up ahead of the Beige Book.

The US dollar index was higher by 0.3% at 93.71 at 8:29 a.m. ET.

"We note the dollar is starting to look rich to our short-term cyclical models and we do not see much room for a sustainable bounce near-term," Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities, said in emailed commentary.

"The major currencies are stuck in a tug-of-war between dollar on/dollar-off, with focus centered on the Fed's Game of Thrones saga, budget news, and NAFTA headlines."

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book will be out at 2 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here was the scoreboard as of 8:34 a.m. ET:

  • The British pound was down 0.2% at 1.3163 against the dollar after data showed unemployment in the UK fell. The unemployment rate held at 4.3% in the three months to August, but the number of unemployed fell by 52,000 in the three months to August.
  • The Russian ruble was lower by 0.2% at 57.4037 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was up by 0.9% at $58.38 per barrel.
  • The South African rand was weaker by 1% at 13.5240 per dollar after data showed CPI rose 0.5% month-over-month in September, above expectations of a 0.3% increase.
  • The euro is little changed at 1.1760 against the dollar.
  • The Japanese yen was down by 0.6% at 112.84 per dollar.
  • The Indian rupee was weaker by 0.2% at 65.070 per dollar.

