Finance :  The dollar is hovering amid a 'palpable sense of anticipation'

The US dollar index was little changed at 93.85 at 7:24 a.m. ET on a relatively quiet day in FX markets.

That being said, "there is a palpable sense of anticipation," for a number of key developments on the economic policy front, Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in commentary.

He continued:

"Anticipation for the ECB meeting on Thursday, which is expected to see a six or nine-month extension of asset purchases at a pace half of the current 60 bln a month. Anticipation of the new Fed Chair, which President Trump says will be announced: 'very, very soon.' Anticipation of US tax reform proposal that will be released as soon as the budget is approved. Anticipation of US corporate earnings, with FANG, shares off for the fifth session yesterday, the longest downdraft of the year."

