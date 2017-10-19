Finance :  The country's most elite boarding school has an Instagram that's like 'Humans of New York' crossed with a J.Crew catalog

The Exeter Issue showcases the best dressed students at Phillips Exeter Academy.
The teenagers at Phillips Exeter Academy have some serious runway game. Mimicking the preppy style of a J.Crew catalog, they sport couture items and mix and match prints with ease.
The Exeter Issue is an Instagram account that showcases the best dressed students at the most elite boarding school in America. Inspired by the viral Instagram account Humans of New York, The Exeter Issue features street portraits and interviews gathered on campus.
In 2016, we spoke with The Exeter Issue's founder Rachel Luo, now a college freshman, about the blog's inspiration.
"I feel like my time here is slipping through my fingers. My 333 is due in two weeks. I'll be a senior and turning 18 in the fall. I'll be in college by next spring! I'm terrified and I'm excited. I just hope we all stop every now and then to appreciate how amazing the Exeter community truly is." Olivia Lei, 2018
"Senior fall really is as tough as it gets. It's that you have the stress of college and the future on top of all the normal stuff. This place takes a lot from you, it really does. But it also gives you some incredible people. After all, I met Franco here! So four years later, here's my advice. Find the people who make you happy, and spend as much time as you can with them. It sounds simple enough, but it makes the difference between a great or rough time at Exeter." "Having a friend who you know always has your back makes Exeter a lot easier. Being a senior has its challenges but knowing you can depend on someone makes a huge difference. Take the time to get close to the friends that matter most because you won't regret it." Rachel Luo and Franco Santolamazza, 2017
"My new year's resolution this year is to get out of my comfort zone, reach out and get to know more people. Last year I found myself mainly surrounded by my core group of friends, and while they are absolutely incredible people, I realized that there are so many other people here that are well worth knowing. I have never been in a community that is this loving, even amidst everything going on in the world today, and I want to be sure to take full advantage of it. So yea if you wanna be friends lmk #emo#8J+Zgg==##." Sophia Oguri, 2018