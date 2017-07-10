Finance :  THE CORE BANKING SYSTEM OVERHAULS REPORT: Why they're necessary, why most fail, and how to make them work (JPM, BAC, WFC, C)

In an increasingly digital economy, banks are becoming more dependent on efficient data processing to improve customer service and products, and ensure regulatory compliance. But legacy core software systems, implemented decades ago, are letting banks down, and replacing old systems, or "overhauls," is becoming increasingly necessary.
But these software layers are extensive, complex, and foundational, making them costly and notoriously hard to replace. This is deterring most banks from even trying.
However, this is a mistake — banks have to familiarize themselves with the pitfalls and responsibilities system overhauls entail, and use this knowledge to ensure their undertakings stay on track. If this is done, the long-term benefits of a system overhaul will far outweigh its short-term risks.
A new report from BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, looks at the flaws inherent in current core systems, how new generation cores improve on these problems, the steps and players involved in overhauling a core system, and the risks banks should be aware of when undertaking such projects.
