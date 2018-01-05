Finance :  The combined jackpots for the next Powerball and Mega Millions are nearly $1 billion — here are 8 over-the-top things you could buy if you won

news

Life could change for one — or even a few — lucky people Wednesday night.

As of Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $445 million and the Powerball jackpot reached $550 million.

With that much cash on hand, some of the world's finest luxuries suddenly become attainable.

Below, check out eight over-the-top purchases the lottery winner could make, from multi-million dollar real estate to once-in-a-lifetime travel excursions.

Make a trip to Ibiza, Spain, to enjoy the most expensive tasting menu in the world at the Hard Rock Hotel. A 13-course dinner for two costs $3,266 and includes DIY cocktails, 360-degree projections, neon dining tables, and dishes that incorporate experimental techniques. Stay in the hotel's Rockstar Suite for about $4,200 a night.

You could buy this fully restored Upper East Side mansion less than a block from Manhattan's Central Park for $79.5 million. Its six floors include a rooftop terrace and basement gym, ventilated smoking room, six bedrooms, and staff quarters. But buyer beware: The annual property tax bill is over $240,000.

Of course you'll need staff to maintain your new pad. A team of basic domestic staff —a butler, housekeeper, and chef — can cost at least $245,000 a year. Add a driver, nanny, and personal assistant and you're up to $460,000 annually.

If you prefer renting — and sunshine — you can pay $100,000 a month for this two-story penthouse in Los Angeles. There's a heated rooftop pool, 10 bathrooms, a butler service, a sound-proof movie theater, and panoramic views of downtown LA.

If you'd rather spend your winnings on travel, reserve a spot on the Tiger Tour, an exclusive luxury travel experience created by hedge fund manager Julian Robertson. For $28,000 per person, vacationers can see both New Zealand's North and South Islands over the course of nine nights on Robertson's three properties. The itinerary includes golfing, helicopter tours, and spa treatments.

Or ditch commercial flights for good with the Bombardier Global 7000 private jet, which will be available for purchase later this year with a price tag of $72.8 million. It is expected to be one of the most impressive jets in the air with a maximum range of more than 8,500 miles, seating for up to 19 passengers, an entertainment suite, and a master bedroom.

If you're into jewelry, make like the fastest man on earth and buy a watch from Olympian Usain Bolt's collection for Hublot. The entire collection is made from gold and crystal. The Hublot Big Bang UNICO costs a cool $42,000.

Take a trip to Minneapolis in February for one of the biggest sporting events of the year: Super Bowl LII. The best seats money can buy cost up to $77,882 per person and put you in the Delta Sky Club at row 13. The VIP tickets include padded seats and unlimited food and drinks.

