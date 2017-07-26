Finance :  The CEO of upmarket tonic maker Fever-Tree cashed in £29 million of shares

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

(Instagram @fevertree_uk)
LONDON — Fever-Tree co-founder and CEO Tim Warrilow sold a £28.9 million stake in the luxury tonic maker, a day after the company posted record profits.

Warrilow sold 1.5 million shares at £19.25 a pop, leaving him with a 5.4% stake in the company, or around 6.2 million shares.

Fever-Tree said on Tuesday that profits rose 104% to 24.9 million, following growing demand for high-end spirits and mixers.

Earlier this year, Charles Rolls, co-founder and non-executive deputy chairman of Fever-Tree made £73 million by selling a 3.9% stake in the company.

Rolls sold 4.5 million shares at a price of £16.25. He had originally only planned to sell 2.5 million shares, but sold more "due to significant institutional demand."

Shares have boomed in the mixer-maker, which is now worth more than £2 billion.

Here's the chart:

(Markets Insider)

