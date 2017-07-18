Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The banks are falling after Bank of America and Goldman Sach's earnings (BAC, JPM, C, KEY, WFC, COF, BBT, GS)

  • Published:

Despite both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America beating estimates, the firms fell in premarket trading.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan probably isn't happy to see his shares fall after a record-breaking quarter. play

(AP)
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America released earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

The results were mixed. Goldman beat earnings but had problems with its fixed income, currency, and commodities client execution units (FICC). The units were down 40% compared to last year and 30% compared to the first quarter.

Bank of America also beat earnings on Monday morning. CEO Brian Moynihan said it was "one of the strongest quarters" in the bank's history.

Despite both banks beating estimates, the firms fell in premarket trading. Most of the other banks are moving lower after the earnings results.

Goldman, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citigroup all have reported troubles in their FICC categories. The categories all fell at least 6% in the second quarter compared to last year.

Read below for a list of the early morning moves of some of the most notable companies. Click on the name of the company to see the live stock price.

