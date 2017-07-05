Finance :  The Atlantic City casino Trump built for $1.2 billion is having a liquidation sale — here's everything up for grabs

President Donald Trump's failed Atlantic City casino, the Trump Taj Mahal, is having a liquidation sale starting Thursday.

The casino, which opened in 1990, was once dubbed the "eighth wonder of the world" by Trump. But by 1991 the casino had declared bankruptcy, as Trump had financed it with $900 million in junk bonds. CNN recently reported that the casino broke anti-money laundering rules 106 times during its first year of business.

In 2009 Trump had severed most of his ties with the Atlantic City casino, though he retained a stake in the parent company so that the casino could still use his name until 2016, when it officially closed under the ownership of Carl Icahn.

Hard Rock International bought the casino for $50 million in May, and it's now planning a $375 million renovation and rebranding. This month, it's having a liquidation sale to get rid of all the items inside. See what's for sale, below.

The 60-day sale will start on July 6. Items in hotel rooms like this one can be bought for a package deal of $299.

Everything except slot machines, card tables, and anything with Trump's name on it is for sale.

National Content Liquidators, who have worked with Trump at Barbizon Plaza in the past, is conducting the sale.

The hotel rooms are reportedly in the same condition as they were when the hotel closed.

Nothing has been touched.

Tables and chairs are available for purchase ...

... and so are some couches, lamps, and mirrors.

Curtains and artwork are also for sale.

A piano from the club is also up for grabs.

National Content Liquidators has advised buyers to bring their own movers and dollies because they will not assist in carrying anything out.

Chandeliers are priced between $7,500 and $35,000.

There are various chandelier designs to choose from.

This picture shows that some of the building is already falling apart.

Hard Rock plans to reopen the casino in 2018.

Source: LA Times

But first they want to rid of anything that was related to Trump Taj Majal.

Outside fixtures are also available during the sale.