Finance :  The Atlantic City casino Trump built for $1.2 billion is having a liquidation sale — here's everything up for grabs

President Donald Trump's failed Atlantic City casino, the Trump Taj Mahal, is having a liquidation sale starting Thursday.
The casino, which opened in 1990, was once dubbed the "eighth wonder of the world" by Trump. But by 1991 the casino had declared bankruptcy, as Trump had financed it with $900 million in junk bonds. CNN recently reported that the casino broke anti-money laundering rules 106 times during its first year of business.
In 2009 Trump had severed most of his ties with the Atlantic City casino, though he retained a stake in the parent company so that the casino could still use his name until 2016, when it officially closed under the ownership of Carl Icahn.
Hard Rock International bought the casino for $50 million in May, and it's now planning a $375 million renovation and rebranding. This month, it's having a liquidation sale to get rid of all the items inside. See what's for sale, below.
The 60-day sale will start on July 6. Items in hotel rooms like this one can be bought for a package deal of $299.
play
The 60-day sale will start on July 6. Items in hotel rooms like this one can be bought for a package deal of $299. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Everything except slot machines, card tables, and anything with Trump's name on it is for sale.
play
Everything except slot machines, card tables, and anything with Trump's name on it is for sale. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
National Content Liquidators, who have worked with Trump at Barbizon Plaza in the past, is conducting the sale.
play
National Content Liquidators, who have worked with Trump at Barbizon Plaza in the past, is conducting the sale. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
The hotel rooms are reportedly in the same condition as they were when the hotel closed.
play
The hotel rooms are reportedly in the same condition as they were when the hotel closed. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Nothing has been touched.
play
Nothing has been touched. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Tables and chairs are available for purchase ...
play
Tables and chairs are available for purchase ... (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
... and so are some couches, lamps, and mirrors.
play
... and so are some couches, lamps, and mirrors. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Curtains and artwork are also for sale.
play
Curtains and artwork are also for sale. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
A piano from the club is also up for grabs.
play
A piano from the club is also up for grabs. (Photo courtesy of NCL)
National Content Liquidators has advised buyers to bring their own movers and dollies because they will not assist in carrying anything out.
play
National Content Liquidators has advised buyers to bring their own movers and dollies because they will not assist in carrying anything out. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Chandeliers are priced between $7,500 and $35,000.
play
Chandeliers are priced between $7,500 and $35,000. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
There are various chandelier designs to choose from.
play
There are various chandelier designs to choose from. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
This picture shows that some of the building is already falling apart.
play
This picture shows that some of the building is already falling apart. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Hard Rock plans to reopen the casino in 2018.
play
Hard Rock plans to reopen the casino in 2018. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Source: LA Times
But first they want to rid of anything that was related to Trump Taj Majal.
play
But first they want to rid of anything that was related to Trump Taj Majal. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)
Outside fixtures are also available during the sale.
play
Outside fixtures are also available during the sale. (Photo courtesy of NCL Sales)