Finance :  The 20 best-paid FTSE 100 CEOs

A new study has revealed the pay packets of the biggest earners among FTSE 100 CEOs, which range from the low seven figures to a salary of £48.1 million ($63.8 million).
The average FTSE 100 CEO brought home £4.53 million in the last financial year, according to analysis from the High Pay Centre think tank and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).
The figure was a 17% fall on the previous year, when average salaries were much higher, and the biggest package was worth £70.4 million.
As with FTSE 100 CEOs in general, the vast majority are white men. No women made the top 20.
The High Pay Centre, which campaigns against corporate excess, hailed the fall in pay. But it but warned that change was so far a "one-off" and that "we need to see continued efforts to restrain and reverse excess at the top."
These are the 20 highest-paid FTSE 100 CEOs and their salaries:
20. Antonio Horta Osorio, Lloyds Group — £5.5 million (Reuters/Andrew Winning)
19. Stuart Gulliver, HSBC — £5.7 million (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)
18. Xavier Rolet, London Stock Exchange Group — £5.7 million (Oli Scarff/Getty)
17. Simon Borrows, 3i Group — £5.8 milliion (3i/PA Archive/PA Images)
16. Richard Cousins, Compass Group — £5.8 million (Compass Group)
15. Peter Harrison, Schroders — £6.3 million (Schroders)
14. Peter Crook, Provident Financial — £6.3 million (Provident Financial/PA Archive/PA Images)
13. Paul Polman, Unilever — £6.7 million (Stephanie Keith/Getty)
12. Andrew Witty, GlaxoSmithKline — £6.8 million (Ruben Sprich/Reuters)
11. Mike Wells, Prudential — £6.9 million (Xinhua/SIPA USA/PA Images)
10. Ben Van Beurden, Royal Dutch Shell — £6.9 million (Reuters)
9. Flemming Ornskov, Shire — £7.5 million
Nicandro Durante, BAT CEO (WelcomeToBAT, YouTube)
7. Albert Manifold, CRH — £8 million (Niall Carson/PA)
6. Bob Dudley, BP — £8.4 million (Getty)
5. Erik Engstrom, RELX — £10.6 million (RELX Group/PA)
4. Pascal Soirot, AstraZeneca — £13.4 million (Getty Images)
3. Rakesh Kapoor, Beckitt Benckiser Group, £14.6 million (Reckitt Benckiser PA Archive/PA Images)
2. Arnold Donald, Carnival — £22.4 million (Reuters)
1. Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP — £48.1 million (PA)