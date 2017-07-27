Finance :  The 16 highest paid CEOs in the world of banking

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

All of the best-paid CEOs are men, while 19 are white men, with Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam the only member of the BAME community on the list.

Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein was one of four CEOs to earn more than $20 million last year. play

Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein was one of four CEOs to earn more than $20 million last year.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
LONDON – Banking excesses may have been toned down since the financial crisis, with expense accounts capped, exuberant trading activities curtailed and leverage ratios increasing.

However, some bankers are still able to make a killing in the industry and bank CEOs can still earn as much as £20 million per year in salaries, bonuses, and stock awards.

In a recent article, the Financial Times looked into the total compensation packages of bosses at the world's biggest banks, compiling data from the annual reports of major lenders around the world.

Understandably, the best-paid CEOs tend to work for major US banks, which have the largest balance sheets, most customers, and are generally among the biggest on the planet.

The top five best-paid bosses all work for US lenders, while a further American boss makes the list. Outside the US, five work for British banks, two for Swiss lenders, two for Canadian banks, and one for Spain's biggest bank, Santander.

Notably, all 20 of the best-paid CEOs are men, while 19 are white men, with Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam the only member of the BAME community on the list.

Check out the best-paid bosses below:

16. Ross McEwan, RBS — $7 million (£5.4 million)

Ross McEwan, Chief Executive of RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) speaks to reporters and investors on February 27, 2014 in London, England. play

Ross McEwan, Chief Executive of RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) speaks to reporters and investors on February 27, 2014 in London, England.

(Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)


15. Jose Antonio Alvarez, Santander — $7.2 million (£5.5 million)

(REUTERS/Sergio Perez)


14. William Downe, Bank of Montreal — $7.3 million (£5.6 million)

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group President and Chief Executive William Downe speaks at the bank's annual general meeting of shareholders in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan April 10, 2013. play

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group President and Chief Executive William Downe speaks at the bank's annual general meeting of shareholders in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan April 10, 2013.

(Reuters/Derek Mortensen)


T12. David McKay, Royal Bank of Canada —$7.6 million (£5.8 million)

(Royal Bank of Canada)


T12. Bill Winters, Standard Chartered — $7.6 million (£5.8 million)

(PA Images)


11. Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse — $9.9 million (£7.6 million)

CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam. play

CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)


10. Jes Staley, Barclays — $10.2 million (£7.8 million)

Barclays CEO Jes Staley. play

Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

(Reuters)


9. Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds Banking Group —$10.3 million (£7.9 million)

(Getty)


8. Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo — $12.9 million (£9.9 million)

Tim Sloan, CEO and President of Wells Fargo &amp; Co., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. play

Tim Sloan, CEO and President of Wells Fargo & Co., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017.

(Reuters/Mike Blake)


7. Stuart Gulliver, HSBC — $13.1 million (£10.1 million)

HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver play

HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver

(Reuters)


6. Sergio Ermotti, UBS — $13.9 million (£10.7 million)

(Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)


5. Michael Corbat, Citigroup — $15.5 million (£11.9 million)

(Reuters/Mike Theiler)


4. Brian Moynihan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch — $20.2 million (£15.5 million)

(Chris Keane/ Reuters)


3. Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs — $22.3 million (£17.1 million)

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)


2. James Gorman, Morgan Stanley — $22.5 million (£17.3 million)

(Getty)


1. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase — $28.2 million (£21.6 million)

(AP Images)


