Finance :  The 14 best colleges for your money

  • Published:

These schools on this list deliver a superior education at an affordable price.

Consider them part of the "paycheck league." play

Consider them part of the "paycheck league."

(Princeton University/Facebook)
The price of college in the US continues to tick upward. Today, the average annual cost to attend a public university is about $19,000, and for a private university that figure is about $42,000.

With that in mind, Money.com ranked the best colleges for your money, and dubbed them the "paycheck league."

The ranking looked at 711 colleges and evaluated them on 27 factors within three broad categories: educational quality, affordability, and alumni success. See the full methodology here.

Below are the top 14 schools on the list, including total annual tuition price for each school, the tuition price when factoring in the average financial aid students receive, and the median career earnings of students five years after graduation.

14. Yale University

(Jessica Hill/AP)

New Haven, Connecticut

Annual price without aid: $70,100

Annual price with aid: $19,600

Early career earnings: $62,600



13. University of Washington

(Facebook/UniversityofWashington)

Seattle, Washington

Annual price without aid: $28,500

Annual price with aid: $10,500

Early career earnings: $55,200



12. Rice University

(Rice University/Facebook)

Houston, Texas

Annual price without aid: $62,700

Annual price with aid: $24,300

Early career earnings: $63,100



11. University of Virginia

(Facebook/University of Virginia)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Annual price without aid: $31,200

Annual price with aid: $15,700

Early career earnings: $58,000



10. Harvard University

(Jannis Tobias Werner / Shutterstock.com)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Annual price without aid: $68,600

Annual price with aid: $17,000

Early career earnings: $65,000



9. University of California at Davis

(Facebook/UC Davis)

Davis, California

Annual price without aid: $36,300

Annual price with aid: $18,200

Early career earnings: $53,000



8. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Annual price without aid: $67,800

Annual price with aid: $23,400

Early career earnings: $77,000



7. University of California at Irvine

(University of California, Irvine/Facebook)

Irvine, California

Annual price without aid: $33,900

Annual price with aid: $15,800

Early career earnings: $52,000



5. Stanford University

(Flickr/HarshLight)

Stanford, California

Annual price without aid: $68,100

Annual price with aid: $20,800

Early career earnings: $70,300



5. University of California at Los Angeles

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, California

Annual price without aid: $35,300

Annual price with aid: $14,900

Early career earnings: $53,300



4. University of California at Berkeley

(Keegan Houser and Facebook/UCBerkeley)

Berkeley, California

Annual price without aid: $37,200

Annual price with aid: $17,900

Early career earnings: $62,100



3. University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Annual price without aid: $29,500

Annual price with aid: $17,000

Early career earnings: $61,200



2. City University of New York, Bernard M. Baruch College

(Wikipedia)

New York, New York

Annual price without aid: $31,400

Annual price with aid: $9,800

Early career earnings: $51,600



1. Princeton University

(REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Princeton, New Jersey

Annual price without aid: $65,300

Annual price with aid: $19,300

Early career earnings: $67,600



