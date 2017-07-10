Finance :  The 14 best colleges for your money

The price of college in the US continues to tick upward. Today, the average annual cost to attend a public university is about $19,000, and for a private university that figure is about $42,000.

With that in mind, Money.com ranked the best colleges for your money, and dubbed them the "paycheck league."

The ranking looked at 711 colleges and evaluated them on 27 factors within three broad categories: educational quality, affordability, and alumni success. See the full methodology here.

Below are the top 14 schools on the list, including total annual tuition price for each school, the tuition price when factoring in the average financial aid students receive, and the median career earnings of students five years after graduation.

14. Yale University

New Haven, Connecticut

Annual price without aid: $70,100

Annual price with aid: $19,600

Early career earnings: $62,600

13. University of Washington

Seattle, Washington

Annual price without aid: $28,500

Annual price with aid: $10,500

Early career earnings: $55,200

12. Rice University

Houston, Texas

Annual price without aid: $62,700

Annual price with aid: $24,300

Early career earnings: $63,100

11. University of Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia

Annual price without aid: $31,200

Annual price with aid: $15,700

Early career earnings: $58,000

10. Harvard University

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Annual price without aid: $68,600

Annual price with aid: $17,000

Early career earnings: $65,000

9. University of California at Davis

Davis, California

Annual price without aid: $36,300

Annual price with aid: $18,200

Early career earnings: $53,000

8. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Annual price without aid: $67,800

Annual price with aid: $23,400

Early career earnings: $77,000

7. University of California at Irvine

Irvine, California

Annual price without aid: $33,900

Annual price with aid: $15,800

Early career earnings: $52,000

5. Stanford University

Stanford, California

Annual price without aid: $68,100

Annual price with aid: $20,800

Early career earnings: $70,300

5. University of California at Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

Annual price without aid: $35,300

Annual price with aid: $14,900

Early career earnings: $53,300

4. University of California at Berkeley

Berkeley, California

Annual price without aid: $37,200

Annual price with aid: $17,900

Early career earnings: $62,100

3. University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Annual price without aid: $29,500

Annual price with aid: $17,000

Early career earnings: $61,200

2. City University of New York, Bernard M. Baruch College

New York, New York

Annual price without aid: $31,400

Annual price with aid: $9,800

Early career earnings: $51,600

1. Princeton University

Princeton, New Jersey

Annual price without aid: $65,300

Annual price with aid: $19,300

Early career earnings: $67,600