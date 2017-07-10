Finance :  The 14 best colleges for your money

These schools on this list deliver a superior education at an affordable price.
The price of college in the US continues to tick upward. Today, the average annual cost to attend a public university is about $19,000, and for a private university that figure is about $42,000.
With that in mind, Money.com ranked the best colleges for your money, and dubbed them the "paycheck league."
The ranking looked at 711 colleges and evaluated them on 27 factors within three broad categories: educational quality, affordability, and alumni success. See the full methodology here.
Below are the top 14 schools on the list, including total annual tuition price for each school, the tuition price when factoring in the average financial aid students receive, and the median career earnings of students five years after graduation.
New Haven, Connecticut
Annual price without aid: $70,100
Annual price with aid: $19,600
Early career earnings: $62,600
Seattle, Washington
Annual price without aid: $28,500
Annual price with aid: $10,500
Early career earnings: $55,200
Houston, Texas
Annual price without aid: $62,700
Annual price with aid: $24,300
Early career earnings: $63,100
Charlottesville, Virginia
Annual price without aid: $31,200
Annual price with aid: $15,700
Early career earnings: $58,000
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Annual price without aid: $68,600
Annual price with aid: $17,000
Early career earnings: $65,000
Davis, California
Annual price without aid: $36,300
Annual price with aid: $18,200
Early career earnings: $53,000
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Annual price without aid: $67,800
Annual price with aid: $23,400
Early career earnings: $77,000
Irvine, California
Annual price without aid: $33,900
Annual price with aid: $15,800
Early career earnings: $52,000
Stanford, California
Annual price without aid: $68,100
Annual price with aid: $20,800
Early career earnings: $70,300
Los Angeles, California
Annual price without aid: $35,300
Annual price with aid: $14,900
Early career earnings: $53,300
Berkeley, California
Annual price without aid: $37,200
Annual price with aid: $17,900
Early career earnings: $62,100
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Annual price without aid: $29,500
Annual price with aid: $17,000
Early career earnings: $61,200
New York, New York
Annual price without aid: $31,400
Annual price with aid: $9,800
Early career earnings: $51,600
Princeton, New Jersey
Annual price without aid: $65,300
Annual price with aid: $19,300
Early career earnings: $67,600