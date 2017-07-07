Finance :  The 125 most important finance people you have to follow on Twitter

Twitter is a useful tool for anyone in finance — but only if you can filter out the noise. This list will help do that.
Bill Ackman, one of the most famous hedge fund managers and founder of Pershing Square Capital, joined twitter last week.
While @billackman1 has yet to tweet, some of his rivals and industry counterparts have been tweeting for a while.
With huge names like Carl Icahn, Ray Dalio, Lloyd Blankfein, Jeff Gundlach and Ben Bernanke spewing 140-character nuggets, the social network is a platform for serious finance gurus.
Beyond the jabberings of the small-time players, these CEOs, hedge funders, and big players have the power to sway markets in 140 characters, and they often take to Twitter to give their two cents. And it's smart stuff.
We asked Business Insider journalists to give us their must-follow tweeters for a mix of sharp analysis, killer humor, serious personality, and breakthrough insight.
If you want to see to all their tweets at once, you can follow the full list on Twitter here.
This is an updated version of last year's list, written by Lucinda Shen and Linette Lopez, which you can find here.
Twitter: @Carl_C_Icahn
Occupation: Billionaire investor and chairman of Icahn Enterprises.
Why: He's not super active on Twitter, but he did increase Apple's market cap by $17 billion with two tweets.
Handle:@lloydblankfein
Occupation: CEO of Goldman Sachs
Why: A day in the life of a Wall Street executive.
Handle: @benbernanke
Occupation: Former Fed Chair, distinguished fellows at Brookings Institute.
Why: Since he left his post at the Federal Reserve in 2014, Bernanke has been vocal and opinionated in public about everything from politics to Greek's debt crisis.
Although it seems like his Twitter account recently hit a lull, we're hoping it picks up soon.
Handle: @kitjuckes
Occupation:Strategist at Societe Generale, based in London.
Why: He's one of the highest-level strategists at the French bank, but he's casual on Twitter. He engages other finance folks and keeps the conversation going.
Handle: @TruthGundlach
Occupation: ounder of DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment firm.
Why: Barron's hails Gundlach as "the new bond king." As expected, he tweets about bonds. A lot.
Handle: @elerianm
Occupation: Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz. Chair of Pres. Obama's Global Development Council. Author, NYT/WSJ bestseller When Markets Collide.
Why: The former CEO of PIMCO reacts to economic news on Twitter.
Handle: @WarrenBuffett
Occupation: Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Why: No explanation needed, really. Buffett is one of the most famous (and richest) investors in the world.
Handle: @Lavorgnanomics
Occupation: He was, until recently, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank.
Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.
Handle: @TFMkts
Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors.
Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.
Handle: @John_Hempton
Occupation: Hedge fund manager for Bronte Capital.
Why: He has great insight into which businesses work, which don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.
Handle: @pkedrosky
Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor.
Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.
Handle: @EddyElfenbein
Occupation: Blogger/investor.
Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.
Handle: @BondVigilantes
Occupation: M&G's retail bond team.
Why: Their tweets are incredibly detailed and provide analysis of the European bond market.
Handle: @ritholtz
Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest.
Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.
Handle: @auaurelija
Occupation: Macro strategist that specializes in FX markets.
Why: Based out of Denmark, she’s a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.
Handle: @Ralph_Acampora
Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance.
Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guy was one of the first to do it.
Handle: @DavidSchawel
Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager.
Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.
Handle: @TheSkeptic21
Occupation: ---
Why: His tweets on Bill Ackman's infamous Herbalife short were so good that the media raced to uncover his identity.
Handle: @howardlindzon
Occupation: Cofounder of StockTwits.
Why: He takes the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.
Handle: @conorsen
Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed "data junkie".
Why: Great stat guy — population stats, retail... you name it.
Handle: @RiskReversal
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor.
Why: Merrill/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.
Handle: @IvanTheK
Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.
Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg.
Handle: @ReformedBroker
Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor.
Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.
Handle: @WallStCynic
Occupation: Cynicism and skepticism.
Why: Tweets about everything from markets, venture capital, the White House and The Office
Handle: @InterestArb
Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader.
Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @mark_dow
Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist.
Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the US Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.
Handle: @mebfaber
Occupation: Researcher and trader.
Why: Knows tonnes about the stock market in terms of valuations, dividends and asset allocation.
Handle: @stlouisfed
Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.
Handle: @ericjackson
Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of EMJ Capital.
Why: Great insight on tech and China.
Handle: @brianmlucey
Occupation: Finance professor.
Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the UK and Ireland.
Handle: @fwred
Occupation: Senior economist for Pictet Wealth Management
Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.
Handle: @muddywatersre
Occupation: Research firm focused on the short side.
Why: Short seller Carson Block's research firm is on Twitter sending out updates, research and insight.
Handle: @groditi
Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments.
Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds.
Handle: @kiffmeister
Occupation: Senior financial sector expert, International Monetary Fund.
Why: IMF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.
Handle: @Fullcarry
Occupation: Government bond trader.
Why: He's a veteran in the industry.
Handle: @mbusigin
Occupation: CIO at Hover Networks, and PM at New River Investments.
Why: Self-described "amateur economist and investor" but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.
Handle: @prchovanec
Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management.
Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the US but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.
Handle: @AswathDamodaran
Occupation: NYU Stern School of Business professor.
Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.
Handle: @RyanDetrick
Occupation: Portfolio manager and market strategist, Yahoo finance contributor.
Why: This account is for traders. Detrick tweets fast and furiously about how the market is doing and where traders are going.
Handle: @ukarlewitz
Occupation: Industry vet at UBS.
Why: Tweets out a lot of charts and research. A vet of McKinsey and UBS. His profile includes, "Blocked by Zero Hedge since 2010," which means he gets it.
Handle: @economistmeg
Occupation: Chief economist at Manulife and John Hancock Asset Management.
Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Handle: @D_Blanchflower
Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor.
Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UK government.
Handle: @zerohedge
Occupation: Blogger.
Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.
Handle: @firoozye
Occupation: Managing Director at Nomura.
Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.
Handle: @sspencer_smb
Occupation: NYC based prop trader at SMB Capital Management.
Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.
Handle: @jfahmy
Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.
Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @bespokeinvest
Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.
Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.
Handle: @wu_tang_finance
Occupation: Trader.
Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.
Handle: @elonmusk
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
Why: While Musk isn't as traditional of a financier as others on the list, he does like to taunt hedge funds in 140 character bursts. His tweets can make Tesla's stock price swing wildly.
Handle: @niubi
Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China.
Why: Relocated to DC after 10 years in Beijing. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.
Handle: @jaredwoodard
Occupation: Global cross-asset investment strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a PhD) with your options market know-how. His tweets are protected.
Handle: @hsilverb
Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst.
Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.
Handle: @pauldiggle
Occupation: Economist at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Why: Awesome on US housing.
Handle: @toby_n
Occupation: Asset allocation fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
Why: London based, super smart, and an economist.
Handle: @IanShepherdson
Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.
Handle: @ianbremmer
Occupation: Political scientist, president of the Eurasia Group.
Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics — sometimes he writes poetry.
Handle: @M_McDonough
Occupation: Global Head of Economics/Chief Economist at Bloomberg LP.
Why: Formerly at Deutsche Bank. Expect a ton of cool charts, facts, and a few opinions.
Handle: @TomOrlik
Occupation: Bloomberg's Chief Asia economist. Author of Understanding China's Economic Indicators.
Why: If you care about Asia, you need to follow this account.
Handle: @JimPethokoukis
Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.
Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.
Handle: @abnormalreturns
Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns.
Why: Abnormal returns is a smart “forecast-free investment blog”, and one of the oldest ones in the game.
Handle: @LorcanRK
Occupation: Editor at Bloomberg Markets.
Why: Huge chops on the Euro Zone and ECB, very funny.
Occupation: Chief Market Technician at MKM Partners.
Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.
Handle: @dianeswonk
Occupation: Macroeconomist advising Federal Reserve.
Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.
Handle: @gusbaratta
Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds at Banca IMI.
Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.
Handle: @BLS_gov
Occupation: The Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Why: Your source for labor statistics, other than Business Insider.
Handle: @cullenroche
Occupation: Investment manager and founder of Orcam Financial Group.
Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.
Handle: @paul_vestact
Occupation: CEO of Vestact, an equities and asset management firm.
Why: It's a great way to follow up on publically listed companies as well as major stocks picks from Vestact.
Handle: @markiteconomics
Occupation: A feed for Markit Senior Economists.
Why: Tons of insight on econ data from all over the world from a crack team of pros.
Handle: @SEK_bonds
Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB.
Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does — which means she's smart about bonds in general.
Handle: @EU_Eurostat
Occupation: The statistical office of the European Union.
Why: Great source for Eurocrisis stats.
Handle: @WilliamsonChris
Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit.
Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of economic indicators across international borders.
Handle: @gabrielsterne
Occupation: Economist and analyst at Oxford Economics.
Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis.
Handle: @researchpuzzler
Occupation: Investment Adviser.
Why: Brakke is always reading about investing and sharing the best tidbits succinctly — then you can read if you're into it.
Handle: @dsquareddigest
Occupation: Senior Research Advisor, Frontline Analysts.
Why: Brilliant, not just on finance, but on politics, history, and culture.
Handle: @nanexllc
Occupation: Founded Nanex, created NxCore.
Why: Inscrutable though important and incisive work on the market, especially high-frequency trades.
Handle: @LadyFOHF
Occupation: Former FOHF portfolio manager, corporate credit analyst, and onetime tax accountant-in-training, now a self-professed fund geek, credit nerd, interested in high-net-worth clients, niche assets.
Why: Her twitter feed provides regular hedge fund updates.
Handle: @awealthofcs
Occupation: Director of Institutional Asset Management at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Author of a "Wealth of Common Sense."
Why: Not just smart with breaking news in finance, Carlson offers historical perspectives of market trends.
Handle: @BruceBartlett
Occupation: A former domestic adviser to President Ronald Reagan and Treasury official to George H. W. Bush, Bartlett is a historian and economist.
Why: Bartlett looks into all kinds of economic policy with intelligence and quite a bit of humor.
Handle: @Noahpinion
Occupation: Smith is an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University and a freelance writer.
Why: Smart commentary on the economy and current events that are funny and at times snarky. Smith often writes about wealth inequality and trade.
Handle: @CapitalObserver
Occupation: Portolio Manager at TAM Capital Management. Author of investment blog Capital Observer.
Why: Analysis and insight.
Handle: @BrattleStCap
Occupation: Anonymous trader.
Why: Breaks down stocks along with charts.
Handle: @LongShortTrader
Occupation: Blogger for thelongshorttrader.
Why: Writes about special situation investing, frauds, fads, failures, macro, and other topics.
Handle: @jsblokland
Occupation: Portfolio manager at Robeco Asset Management.
Why: Charts. Charts. Charts.
Handle: @SoberLook
Occupation: Finance blog on global economy, financial markets, asset management, risk management, derivatives, policy, regulation.
Why: Charts, quotes, and constant updates on everything from brent crude to the VIX.
Handle: @StockCats
Occupation: Stock Trader, Speculator.
Why: Cats, plus marketplace. It's the internet on crack.
Handle: @TheStalwart
Occupation: Cohost of "What'd You Miss?" on BloombergTV. Editor at Bloomberg News.
Why: Minute-by-minute updates make this account a must-follow when you're trying to stay with the market.
Handle: @carlquintanilla
Occupation: CNBC anchor and former Wall Street Journal writer.
Why: Minute-by-minute update of market movement.
Handle: @tomkeene
Occupation: Editor-at-Large for Bloomberg Surveillance.
Why: Great collection of finance articles from the internet.
Handle: @boes_
Occupation: Bloomberg News writer.
Why: Covers the Federal Reserve and US economy.
Handle: @jennablan
Occupation: Editor-in-charge of U.S. Investments at @Reuters
Why: Not only does she cover all things PIMCO, Ablan also posts constant market updates.
Handle: @kadhimshubber
Occupation: Reporter for the Financial Times' Alphaville blog.
Why: His bio says that he's trying to quit twitter, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. If this list doesn't suffice, the multitutudes of accounts retweeted by Kadhim will help you find more to follow.
Handle: @matt_levine
Occupation: Contributor to the Bloomberg View.
Why: Incisive commentary on the market and economy along with insider looks. Nobody writes like Levine.
Handle: @Riccanomix
Occupation: Chief US Economist, Bloomberg LP.
Why: Insight into the US economy, dollar, and other benchmark economic data.
Handle: @JoeSaluzzi
Occupation: Partner, co-founder and co-head of equity trading of Themis Trading LLC and co-author of "Broken Markets -- How High Frequency Trading and Predatory Practices on Wall Street are Destroying Investor Confidence."
Why: Joe is an anti-high frequency trading crusader, and testified in front of Congress this summer.
Handle: @MxSba
Occupation: Bloomberg eurozone economist.
Why: Insight into the eurozone and analysis on how to fix it.
Handle: @JMurray804
Occupation: Chief Economist at Bloomberg
Why: Just about every chart you could want on European markets and labor markets, along with links to his analysis. His coverage of the Greek referendum over the summer was vast.
Handle: @CliffordAsness
Occupation: Cofounder of AQR Capital Management.
Why: Smart commentary on investing on economics policy.
Handle: @george_chen
Occupation: Head of Public Policy at Facebook. Previously Managing Editor at the South China Morning Post.
Why: Well-curated articles and tweets about China, Hong Kong, and the Asian arena. He's got his boots on the ground in Hong Kong, so it's a good place to look if you want news about China and dodge the great firewall.
Handle:@modestproposal1
Occupation: anonymous investor who tweets. A lot.
Why: Hilarious commentary of both politics and the economy.
Handle: @jessefelder
Occupation: Formerly at Bear Stearns, then cofounder of multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Now an independent investor and publisher at The Felder Report.
Why: Insight into investment banking news.
Handle: @ScottMinerd
Occupation: Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners.
Why: Straightforward tweets on his opinions from equities to the Fed.
Handle: @epicureandeal
Occupation: An M&A banker and the blogger behind The Epicurean Dealmaker.
Why: He has stopped blogging but continues tweeting with sharp views on finance news as well as culture and politics.
Handle: @rencapman
Occupation: Global chief economist at emerging market-focused investment bank Renaissance Capital.
Why: Great analysis on all things emerging markets.
Handle: @macrocredit
Occupation: Head of Macro Strategies at Algebris Investments and Portfolio Manager for the Algebris Macro Credit Fund
Why: Gallo is a regular on Bloomberg TV and great on all things eurozone economics.
Handle: @kmcpartland
Occupation: Head of market structure and technology research at Greenwich Associates.
Why: McPartland is a market-structure expert and an active tweeter, posting links to the biggest stories in finance.
Handle:@SriKGlobal
Occupation: Global Macro Economist, founder of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies Inc. and Senior Fellow at the Milken Institute.
Why: Smart commentary on the macro-economic trends and interest rates combined with frequent updates makes this tweeter a must-follow.
Handle: @OptionsHawk
Occupation: Founder of OptionsHawk.com
Why: Joe tweets much of his analysis from his website, as well as price notifications and what to watch.
Handle: @MarcHochstein
Occuption: Editor in Chief of American Banker
Why: Marc was one of the first journalists to report seriously about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He tweets sharp analysis about fintech, as well as traditional financial regulation and policy.
Handle: @Eric Balchunas
Occupation: ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.
Why: All the tweets you've ever wanted to read (or not) about the booming ETF segment.
Handle: @dakincampbell
Occupation: Wall Street reporter for Bloomberg News.
Why: News and analysis of US markets
Handle: @bySamRo
Occupation: Former Business Insider editor and current managing editor of Yahoo Finance
Why: Financial news and analysis, with the occasional witty joke thrown in.
Handle: @bethanymac12
Occupation: Journalist, contributing editor to Vanity Fair, and co-author of several books on business gone wrong
Why: McLean is the expert on business gone wrong, having written at length about the Enron scandal. She has previously written for Slate and Fortune.
Handle: @grlemkau
Occupation: Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs
Why: A candid look at the life of a GS executive.
Handle: @HayekAndKeynes
Occupation: This former Bridgewater Associates employee runs a $1 billion commodity portfolio
Why: Charts. All the charts.
Handle: @LizAnnSonders
Occupation: Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab
Why: Plenty of charts and stats. Some related to markets, others not. A great source of interesting tidbits.
Handle: @russian_market
Occupation: Switzerland-based financial blogger
Why: While his true identity is unkown, russian_market has been widely recognized as one of the best follows when it comes to decrypting financial news out of Russia.
Handle: @BullandBaird
Occupation: Equity sales trader at Baird, author of "Bull and Baird," a market blog exploring market catalysts.
Why: Solid market analysis, stock charts and the occasional delicious food photo/recipe.
Handle: @JustinWolfers
Occupation: University of Michigan professor, NYTimes contributor and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute.
Why: Tweets about economic policy and current events
Handle: @PaulKrugman
Occupation: Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times Opinion columnist
Why: Lengthy but valuable tweetstorms with news and analysis of current events.
Handle: @ABWashBureau
Occupation: Washington D.C. bureau chief for American Banker
Why: Rob has covered banking policy for 17 years, his keen tweets reflect his experience.
Handle: @BCAppelbaum
Occupation: Washington correspondent for the New York Times
Why: Tweets about news, politics and economics.
Handle: @matthewherper
Occupation: Forbes reporter covering science and medicine
Why: Everything you need to know about current trends in science and biotech research, funding and news.
Handle: @jasonzweigwsj
Occupation: Wall Street Journal investing columnist
Why: Excellent investment advice and trends
Handle: @RayDalio
Occupation: Founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund
Why: A look inside the daily thoughts of the famous hedge fund manager
Handle: @Schuldensuehner
Occupation: Senior editor, economic and financial desk, at Germany's Die Welt newspaper.
Why: The self-described "market maniac" tweets out daily charts on the market in English.
Subscribe to the curated list on Twitter directly.