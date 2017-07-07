Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The 125 most important finance people you have to follow on Twitter



  

Twitter is a useful tool for anyone in finance — but only if you can filter out the noise. This list will help do that.

(Anthony Quintano/Flickr)
Bill Ackman, one of the most famous hedge fund managers and founder of Pershing Square Capital, joined twitter last week.

While @billackman1 has yet to tweet, some of his rivals and industry counterparts have been tweeting for a while.

With huge names like Carl Icahn, Ray Dalio, Lloyd Blankfein, Jeff Gundlach and Ben Bernanke spewing 140-character nuggets, the social network is a platform for serious finance gurus.

Beyond the jabberings of the small-time players, these CEOs, hedge funders, and big players have the power to sway markets in 140 characters, and they often take to Twitter to give their two cents. And it's smart stuff.

We asked Business Insider journalists to give us their must-follow tweeters for a mix of sharp analysis, killer humor, serious personality, and breakthrough insight.

If you want to see to all their tweets at once, you can follow the full list on Twitter here.

This is an updated version of last year's list, written by Lucinda Shen and Linette Lopez, which you can find here.

Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn

(REUTERS/ Chip East)

Twitter: @Carl_C_Icahn

Occupation: Billionaire investor and chairman of Icahn Enterprises.

Why: He's not super active on Twitter, but he did increase Apple's market cap by $17 billion with two tweets.



Lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs Group chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs Group chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Handle:@lloydblankfein

Occupation: CEO of Goldman Sachs

Why: A day in the life of a Wall Street executive.



Ben Bernanke

Ben Bernanke

Ben Bernanke

(REUTERS/Greg Baker)

Handle: @benbernanke

Occupation: Former Fed Chair, distinguished fellows at Brookings Institute.

Why: Since he left his post at the Federal Reserve in 2014, Bernanke has been vocal and opinionated in public about everything from politics to Greek's debt crisis.

Although it seems like his Twitter account recently hit a lull, we're hoping it picks up soon.



Kit Juckes

Kit Juckes

Kit Juckes

(YouTube/CNN)

Handle: @kitjuckes

Occupation:Strategist at Societe Generale, based in London.

Why: He's one of the highest-level strategists at the French bank, but he's casual on Twitter. He engages other finance folks and keeps the conversation going.



Jeffrey Gundlach

Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York

Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York

(Thomson Reuters)

Handle: @TruthGundlach

Occupation: ounder of DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment firm.

Why: Barron's hails Gundlach as "the new bond king." As expected, he tweets about bonds. A lot.



Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian

(REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

Handle: @elerianm

Occupation: Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz. Chair of Pres. Obama's Global Development Council. Author, NYT/WSJ bestseller When Markets Collide.

Why: The former CEO of PIMCO reacts to economic news on Twitter.



Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Handle: @WarrenBuffett

Occupation: Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Why: No explanation needed, really. Buffett is one of the most famous (and richest) investors in the world.



Joe Lavorgna

Joe Lavorgna

Joe Lavorgna

(CNBC)

Handle: @Lavorgnanomics

Occupation: He was, until recently, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank.

Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.



Peter Tchir

Peter Tchir

Peter Tchir

(Twitter.com/TFMkts)

Handle: @TFMkts

Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors.

Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.



John Hempton

John Hempton

John Hempton

Handle: @John_Hempton

Occupation: Hedge fund manager for Bronte Capital.

Why: He has great insight into which businesses work, which don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.



Paul Kedrosky

Paul Kedrosky

Paul Kedrosky

(via Bloomberg TV)

Handle: @pkedrosky

Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor.

Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.



Eddy Elfenbein

Eddy Elfenbein

Eddy Elfenbein

(YouTube/Motley Fool)

Handle: @EddyElfenbein

Occupation: Blogger/investor.

Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.



Bond Vigilantes

Bond Vigilantes

Bond Vigilantes

(Twitter.com/BondVigilantes)

Handle: @BondVigilantes

Occupation: M&G's retail bond team.

Why: Their tweets are incredibly detailed and provide analysis of the European bond market.



Barry Ritholtz

Barry Ritholtz

Barry Ritholtz

(Screenshot via Bloomberg TV)

Handle: @ritholtz

Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest.

Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.



Aurelija Augulyte

Aurelija Augulyte

Aurelija Augulyte

(Aurelija Augulyte/Twitter)

Handle: @auaurelija

Occupation: Macro strategist that specializes in FX markets.

Why: Based out of Denmark, she’s a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.



Ralph Acampora

Ralph Acampora

Ralph Acampora

(YouTube/Pearson North America)

Handle: @Ralph_Acampora

Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance.

Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guy was one of the first to do it.



David Schawel

David Schawel

David Schawel

(Twitter.com/DavidSchawel)

Handle: @DavidSchawel

Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager.

Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.



The Skeptic

The Skeptic

The Skeptic

(Twitter, @theskeptic)

Handle: @TheSkeptic21

Occupation: ---

Why: His tweets on Bill Ackman's infamous Herbalife short were so good that the media raced to uncover his identity.



Howard Lindzon

Howard Lindzon

Howard Lindzon

(Twitter.com/howardlindzon)

Handle: @howardlindzon

Occupation: Cofounder of StockTwits.

Why: He takes the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.



Conor Sen

Conor Sen

Conor Sen

(Twitter.com/conorsen)

Handle: @conorsen

Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed "data junkie".

Why: Great stat guy — population stats, retail... you name it.



Dan Nathan

Dan Nathan

Dan Nathan

(via CNBC)

Handle: @RiskReversal

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor.

Why: Merrill/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.



IvantheK

IvantheK

IvantheK

(Twitter.com/IvanTheK)

Handle: @IvanTheK

Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.

Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg.



Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown

Handle: @ReformedBroker

Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor.

Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.



Diogenes

Diogenes

Diogenes

(Twitter, @wallstcynic)

Handle: @WallStCynic

Occupation: Cynicism and skepticism.

Why: Tweets about everything from markets, venture capital, the White House and The Office



Interest Arb

Interest Arb

Interest Arb

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @InterestArb

Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader.

Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.



Mark Dow

Mark Dow

Mark Dow

Handle: @mark_dow

Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist.

Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the US Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.



Meb Faber

Meb Faber

Meb Faber

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @mebfaber

Occupation: Researcher and trader.

Why: Knows tonnes about the stock market in terms of valuations, dividends and asset allocation.



The St. Louis Fed

The St. Louis Fed

The St. Louis Fed

(REUTERS/Peter Newcomb)

Handle: @stlouisfed

Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.



Eric Jackson

Eric Jackson

Eric Jackson

(Twitter)

Handle: @ericjackson

Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of EMJ Capital.

Why: Great insight on tech and China.



Brian M. Lucey

Brian M. Lucey

Brian M. Lucey

(Brian M. Lucey)

Handle: @brianmlucey

Occupation: Finance professor.

Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the UK and Ireland.



Frederik Ducrozet

Frederik Ducrozet

Frederik Ducrozet

(Frederik Ducrozet/Twitter)

Handle: @fwred

Occupation: Senior economist for Pictet Wealth Management

Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.



Muddy Waters Research

Muddy Waters Research

Muddy Waters Research

(Reuters/ Rick Wilking)

Handle: @muddywatersre

Occupation: Research firm focused on the short side.

Why: Short seller Carson Block's research firm is on Twitter sending out updates, research and insight.



Guillermo Roditi Dominguez

Guillermo Roditi Dominguez

Guillermo Roditi Dominguez

(Twitter.com/groditi)

Handle: @groditi

Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments.

Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds.



John Kiff

John Kiff

John Kiff

(Twitter.com/Kiffmeister)

Handle: @kiffmeister

Occupation: Senior financial sector expert, International Monetary Fund.

Why: IMF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.



Ed Bradford

Ed Bradford

Ed Bradford

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @Fullcarry

Occupation: Government bond trader.

Why: He's a veteran in the industry.



Matt Busigin

Matt Busigin

Matt Busigin

(Twitter)

Handle: @mbusigin

Occupation: CIO at Hover Networks, and PM at New River Investments.

Why: Self-described "amateur economist and investor" but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.



Patrick Chovanec

Patrick Chovanec

Patrick Chovanec

(Twitter.com/prchovanec)

Handle: @prchovanec

Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management.

Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the US but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.



Aswath Damodaran

Aswath Damodaran

Aswath Damodaran

(Twitter.com/aswatchdamodaran)

Handle: @AswathDamodaran

Occupation: NYU Stern School of Business professor.

Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.



Ryan Detrick

Ryan Detrick

Ryan Detrick

(Twitter, @RyanDetrick)

Handle: @RyanDetrick

Occupation: Portfolio manager and market strategist, Yahoo finance contributor.

Why: This account is for traders. Detrick tweets fast and furiously about how the market is doing and where traders are going.



ukarlewitz

ukarlewitz

ukarlewitz

(@ukarlewitz/Twitter)

Handle: @ukarlewitz

Occupation: Industry vet at UBS.

Why: Tweets out a lot of charts and research. A vet of McKinsey and UBS. His profile includes, "Blocked by Zero Hedge since 2010," which means he gets it.



Megan Greene

Megan Greene

Megan Greene

(Twitter)

Handle: @economistmeg

Occupation: Chief economist at Manulife and John Hancock Asset Management.

Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.



Danny Blanchflower

Danny Blanchflower

Danny Blanchflower

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @D_Blanchflower

Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor.

Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UK government.



Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge

(Fight Club)

Handle: @zerohedge

Occupation: Blogger.

Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.



Nick Firoozye

Nick Firoozye

Nick Firoozye

(Twitter)

Handle: @firoozye

Occupation: Managing Director at Nomura.

Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.



Steven Spencer

Steven Spencer

Steven Spencer

(YouTube/smbcapital)

Handle: @sspencer_smb

Occupation: NYC based prop trader at SMB Capital Management.

Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.



Joseph Fahmy

Joseph Fahmy

Joseph Fahmy

(Screenshot, Yahoo Finance)

Handle: @jfahmy

Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.

Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.



Bespoke Investment Group

Bespoke Investment Group

Bespoke Investment Group

(Bespoke Investment Group)

Handle: @bespokeinvest

Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.

Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.



Wu Tang Financial

Wu Tang Financial

Wu Tang Financial

(Wu Tang Financials/Twitter)

Handle: @wu_tang_finance

Occupation: Trader.

Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.



Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

(REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Handle: @elonmusk

Occupation: Founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Why: While Musk isn't as traditional of a financier as others on the list, he does like to taunt hedge funds in 140 character bursts. His tweets can make Tesla's stock price swing wildly.



Bill Bishop

Bill Bishop

Bill Bishop

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @niubi

Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China.

Why: Relocated to DC after 10 years in Beijing. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.



Jared Woodard

Jared Woodard

Jared Woodard

(Twitter)

Handle: @jaredwoodard

Occupation: Global cross-asset investment strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a PhD) with your options market know-how. His tweets are protected.



Howard Silverblatt

Howard Silverblatt

Howard Silverblatt

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @hsilverb

Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst.

Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.



Paul Diggle

Paul Diggle

Paul Diggle

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @pauldiggle

Occupation: Economist at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Why: Awesome on US housing.



Toby Nangle

Toby Nangle

Toby Nangle

(Twitter)

Handle: @toby_n

Occupation: Asset allocation fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Why: London based, super smart, and an economist.



Ian Shepherdson

Ian Shepherdson

Ian Shepherdson

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @IanShepherdson

Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.



Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer

(YouTube/TedxTalks)

Handle: @ianbremmer

Occupation: Political scientist, president of the Eurasia Group.

Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics — sometimes he writes poetry.



Michael McDonough

Michael McDonough

Michael McDonough

(Twitter)

Handle: @M_McDonough

Occupation: Global Head of Economics/Chief Economist at Bloomberg LP.

Why: Formerly at Deutsche Bank. Expect a ton of cool charts, facts, and a few opinions.



Tom Orlik

Tom Orlik

Tom Orlik

(Twitter @tomorlick)

Handle: @TomOrlik

Occupation: Bloomberg's Chief Asia economist. Author of Understanding China's Economic Indicators.

Why: If you care about Asia, you need to follow this account.



James Pethokoukis

James Pethokoukis

James Pethokoukis

(YouTube/ReasonTV)

Handle: @JimPethokoukis

Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.

Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.



Tadas Viskanta

Tadas Viskanta

Tadas Viskanta

(YouTube/David Domzalski)

Handle: @abnormalreturns

Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns.

Why: Abnormal returns is a smart “forecast-free investment blog”, and one of the oldest ones in the game.



Lorcan Roche Kelly

Lorcan Roche Kelly

Lorcan Roche Kelly

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @LorcanRK

Occupation: Editor at Bloomberg Markets.

Why: Huge chops on the Euro Zone and ECB, very funny.



Jonathan Krinsky

Jonathan Krinsky

Jonathan Krinsky

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @jkrinskyPGA

Occupation: Chief Market Technician at MKM Partners.

Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.



Diane Swonk

Diane Swonk

Diane Swonk

(YouTube)

Handle: @dianeswonk

Occupation: Macroeconomist advising Federal Reserve.

Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.



Gustavo Baratta

Gustavo Baratta

Gustavo Baratta

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @gusbaratta

Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds at Banca IMI.

Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.



Bureau of Labor Statistics

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Bureau of Labor Statistics

(REUTERS/John F. Martin)

Handle: @BLS_gov

Occupation: The Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why: Your source for labor statistics, other than Business Insider.



Cullen Roche

Cullen Roche

Cullen Roche

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @cullenroche

Occupation: Investment manager and founder of Orcam Financial Group.

Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.



Paul Theron

Paul Theron

Paul Theron

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @paul_vestact

Occupation: CEO of Vestact, an equities and asset management firm.

Why: It's a great way to follow up on publically listed companies as well as major stocks picks from Vestact.



Markit Economics

Markit Economics

Markit Economics

(REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Handle: @markiteconomics

Occupation: A feed for Markit Senior Economists.

Why: Tons of insight on econ data from all over the world from a crack team of pros.



Erica Blomgren

Erica Blomgren

Erica Blomgren

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @SEK_bonds

Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB.

Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does — which means she's smart about bonds in general.



Eurostat

Eurostat

Eurostat

(REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski)

Handle: @EU_Eurostat

Occupation: The statistical office of the European Union.

Why: Great source for Eurocrisis stats.



Chris Williamson

Chris Williamson

Chris Williamson

(YouTube/838578)

Handle: @WilliamsonChris

Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit.

Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of economic indicators across international borders.



Gabriel Sterne

Gabriel Sterne

Gabriel Sterne

(Twitter.com)

Handle: @gabrielsterne

Occupation: Economist and analyst at Oxford Economics.

Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis.



Tom Brakke

Tom Brakke

Tom Brakke

(Twitter, Tom Brakke)

Handle: @researchpuzzler

Occupation: Investment Adviser.

Why: Brakke is always reading about investing and sharing the best tidbits succinctly — then you can read if you're into it.



Dan Davies

Dan Davies

Dan Davies

(Dan Davies/Twitter)

Handle: @dsquareddigest

Occupation: Senior Research Advisor, Frontline Analysts.

Why: Brilliant, not just on finance, but on politics, history, and culture.



Eric Scott Hunsader

Eric Scott Hunsader

Eric Scott Hunsader

(ERic Scott Hunsader/Twitter)

Handle: @nanexllc

Occupation: Founded Nanex, created NxCore.

Why: Inscrutable though important and incisive work on the market, especially high-frequency trades.



Lady FOHF

Lady FOHF

Lady FOHF

(Lady FOFH/Twitter)

Handle: @LadyFOHF

Occupation: Former FOHF portfolio manager, corporate credit analyst, and onetime tax accountant-in-training, now a self-professed fund geek, credit nerd, interested in high-net-worth clients, niche assets.

Why: Her twitter feed provides regular hedge fund updates.



Ben Carlson

Ben Carlson

Ben Carlson

(Twitter/@awealthofcs)

Handle: @awealthofcs

Occupation: Director of Institutional Asset Management at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Author of a "Wealth of Common Sense."

Why: Not just smart with breaking news in finance, Carlson offers historical perspectives of market trends.



Bruce Bartlett

Bruce Bartlett

Bruce Bartlett

Handle: @BruceBartlett

Occupation: A former domestic adviser to President Ronald Reagan and Treasury official to George H. W. Bush, Bartlett is a historian and economist.

Why: Bartlett looks into all kinds of economic policy with intelligence and quite a bit of humor.



Noah Smith

Noah Smith

Noah Smith

(@Noahpinion/Twitter)

Handle: @Noahpinion

Occupation: Smith is an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University and a freelance writer.

Why: Smart commentary on the economy and current events that are funny and at times snarky. Smith often writes about wealth inequality and trade.



Tsachy Mishal

Tsachy Mishal

Tsachy Mishal

(@CapitalObserver)

Handle: @CapitalObserver

Occupation: Portolio Manager at TAM Capital Management. Author of investment blog Capital Observer.

Why: Analysis and insight.



Brattle St. Capital

Brattle St. Capital

Brattle St. Capital

(@BrattlestCap/Twitter)

Handle: @BrattleStCap

Occupation: Anonymous trader.

Why: Breaks down stocks along with charts.



Long Short Trader

Long Short Trader

Long Short Trader

(LongShortTrader)

Handle: @LongShortTrader

Occupation: Blogger for thelongshorttrader.

Why: Writes about special situation investing, frauds, fads, failures, macro, and other topics.



Jeroen Blokland

Jeroen Blokland

Jeroen Blokland

(@jsblokland/Twitter)

Handle: @jsblokland

Occupation: Portfolio manager at Robeco Asset Management.

Why: Charts. Charts. Charts.



SoberLook.com

SoberLook.com

SoberLook.com

(Twitter)

Handle: @SoberLook

Occupation: Finance blog on global economy, financial markets, asset management, risk management, derivatives, policy, regulation.

Why: Charts, quotes, and constant updates on everything from brent crude to the VIX.



Stock Cats

StockCats describing the "nature of his tweets."

StockCats describing the "nature of his tweets."

(@Stockcats/Twitter)

Handle: @StockCats

Occupation: Stock Trader, Speculator.

Why: Cats, plus marketplace. It's the internet on crack.



Joeseph Weisenthal

Joeseph Weisenthal

Joeseph Weisenthal

(Joe Weisenthal)

Handle: @TheStalwart

Occupation: Cohost of "What'd You Miss?" on BloombergTV. Editor at Bloomberg News.

Why: Minute-by-minute updates make this account a must-follow when you're trying to stay with the market.



Carl Quintanilla

Carl Quintanilla

Carl Quintanilla

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Handle: @carlquintanilla

Occupation: CNBC anchor and former Wall Street Journal writer.

Why: Minute-by-minute update of market movement.



Tom Keene

Tom Keene

Tom Keene

(Screenshot)

Handle: @tomkeene

Occupation: Editor-at-Large for Bloomberg Surveillance.

Why: Great collection of finance articles from the internet.



Matthew Boesler

Matthew Boesler

Matthew Boesler

(@Boes_/Twitter)

Handle: @boes_

Occupation: Bloomberg News writer.

Why: Covers the Federal Reserve and US economy.



Jennifer Ablan

Jennifer Ablan

Jennifer Ablan

(@Jennablan/Twitter)

Handle: @jennablan

Occupation: Editor-in-charge of U.S. Investments at @Reuters

Why: Not only does she cover all things PIMCO, Ablan also posts constant market updates.



Kadhim Shubber

Kadhim Shubber

Kadhim Shubber

(Kadhim Shubber via Twitter)

Handle: @kadhimshubber

Occupation: Reporter for the Financial Times' Alphaville blog.

Why: His bio says that he's trying to quit twitter, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. If this list doesn't suffice, the multitutudes of accounts retweeted by Kadhim will help you find more to follow.



Matt Levine

Matt Levine

Matt Levine

(@Matt_levine/twitter)

Handle: @matt_levine

Occupation: Contributor to the Bloomberg View.

Why: Incisive commentary on the market and economy along with insider looks. Nobody writes like Levine.



Carl Riccadonna

Carl Riccadonna

Carl Riccadonna

(Bloomberg videos)

Handle: @Riccanomix

Occupation: Chief US Economist, Bloomberg LP.

Why: Insight into the US economy, dollar, and other benchmark economic data.



Joe Saluzzi

Joe Saluzzi

Joe Saluzzi

(Joe Saluzzi via Twitter)

Handle: @JoeSaluzzi

Occupation: Partner, co-founder and co-head of equity trading of Themis Trading LLC and co-author of "Broken Markets -- How High Frequency Trading and Predatory Practices on Wall Street are Destroying Investor Confidence."

Why: Joe is an anti-high frequency trading crusader, and testified in front of Congress this summer.



Maxime Sbaihi

Maxime Sbaihi

Maxime Sbaihi

(Maxime Sbaihi/Twitter)

Handle: @MxSba

Occupation: Bloomberg eurozone economist.

Why: Insight into the eurozone and analysis on how to fix it.



Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray

(Jamie Murray/Twitter)

Handle: @JMurray804

Occupation: Chief Economist at Bloomberg

Why: Just about every chart you could want on European markets and labor markets, along with links to his analysis. His coverage of the Greek referendum over the summer was vast.



Clifford Asness

Clifford Asness

Clifford Asness

(Bloomberg TV)

Handle: @CliffordAsness

Occupation: Cofounder of AQR Capital Management.

Why: Smart commentary on investing on economics policy.



George Chen

George Chen

George Chen

(George Chen/Twitter)

Handle: @george_chen

Occupation: Head of Public Policy at Facebook. Previously Managing Editor at the South China Morning Post.

Why: Well-curated articles and tweets about China, Hong Kong, and the Asian arena. He's got his boots on the ground in Hong Kong, so it's a good place to look if you want news about China and dodge the great firewall.



Modest Proposal

Modest Proposal

Modest Proposal

(Modest Proposal/Twitter)

Handle:@modestproposal1

Occupation: anonymous investor who tweets. A lot.

Why: Hilarious commentary of both politics and the economy.



Jesse Felder

Jesse Felder

Jesse Felder

(Jesse Felder)

Handle: @jessefelder

Occupation: Formerly at Bear Stearns, then cofounder of multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Now an independent investor and publisher at The Felder Report.

Why: Insight into investment banking news.



Scott Minerd

Scott Minerd

Scott Minerd

(CNBC)

Handle: @ScottMinerd

Occupation: Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners.

Why: Straightforward tweets on his opinions from equities to the Fed.



Ashraf Laidi

Ashraf Laidi

Ashraf Laidi

(Ashraf Laidi/Twitter)

Handle: @epicureandeal

Occupation: An M&A banker and the blogger behind The Epicurean Dealmaker.

Why: He has stopped blogging but continues tweeting with sharp views on finance news as well as culture and politics.



Charlie Robertson

Charlie Robertson

Charlie Robertson

(Twitter)

Handle: @rencapman

Occupation: Global chief economist at emerging market-focused investment bank Renaissance Capital.

Why: Great analysis on all things emerging markets.



Alberto Gallo

Alberto Gallo

Alberto Gallo

(Twitter)

Handle: @macrocredit

Occupation: Head of Macro Strategies at Algebris Investments and Portfolio Manager for the Algebris Macro Credit Fund

Why: Gallo is a regular on Bloomberg TV and great on all things eurozone economics.



Kevin McPartland

Kevin McPartland

Kevin McPartland

(Twitter)

Handle: @kmcpartland

Occupation: Head of market structure and technology research at Greenwich Associates.

Why: McPartland is a market-structure expert and an active tweeter, posting links to the biggest stories in finance.



Komal Sri-Kumar

Komal Sri-Kumar

Komal Sri-Kumar

(Sri Kumar Global Strategies)

Handle:@SriKGlobal

Occupation: Global Macro Economist, founder of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies Inc. and Senior Fellow at the Milken Institute.

Why: Smart commentary on the macro-economic trends and interest rates combined with frequent updates makes this tweeter a must-follow.



Joe Kunkle

Joe Kunkle

Joe Kunkle

(Joe Kinkle via Twitter)

Handle: @OptionsHawk

Occupation: Founder of OptionsHawk.com

Why: Joe tweets much of his analysis from his website, as well as price notifications and what to watch.



Marc Hochstein

Marc Hochstein

Marc Hochstein

(American Banker)

Handle: @MarcHochstein

Occuption: Editor in Chief of American Banker

Why: Marc was one of the first journalists to report seriously about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He tweets sharp analysis about fintech, as well as traditional financial regulation and policy.



Eric Balchunas

Eric Balchunas

Eric Balchunas

(Eric Balchunas via Twitter)

Handle: @Eric Balchunas

Occupation: ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Why: All the tweets you've ever wanted to read (or not) about the booming ETF segment.



Dakin Campbell

Dakin Campbell

Dakin Campbell

(Dakin Campbell via Twitter)

Handle: @dakincampbell

Occupation: Wall Street reporter for Bloomberg News.

Why: News and analysis of US markets



Sam Ro

Sam Ro

Sam Ro

(Courtesy of Sam Ro)

Handle: @bySamRo

Occupation: Former Business Insider editor and current managing editor of Yahoo Finance

Why: Financial news and analysis, with the occasional witty joke thrown in.



Bethany McLean

Bethany McLean

Bethany McLean

(Bethany McLean via Twitter)

Handle: @bethanymac12

Occupation: Journalist, contributing editor to Vanity Fair, and co-author of several books on business gone wrong

Why: McLean is the expert on business gone wrong, having written at length about the Enron scandal. She has previously written for Slate and Fortune.



Gregg Lemkau

Gregg Lemkau

Gregg Lemkau

(Screenshot/Bloomberg TV)

Handle: @grlemkau

Occupation: ‎Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs

Why: A candid look at the life of a GS executive.



The Long View

The Long View

The Long View

(Twitter)

Handle: @HayekAndKeynes

Occupation: This former Bridgewater Associates employee runs a $1 billion commodity portfolio

Why: Charts. All the charts.



Liz Ann Sonders

Liz Ann Sonders

Liz Ann Sonders

(Liz Ann Sonders via Twitter)

Handle: @LizAnnSonders

Occupation: Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab

Why: Plenty of charts and stats. Some related to markets, others not. A great source of interesting tidbits.



Russian Market

Russian Market

Russian Market

(Twitter)

Handle: @russian_market

Occupation: Switzerland-based financial blogger

Why: While his true identity is unkown, russian_market has been widely recognized as one of the best follows when it comes to decrypting financial news out of Russia.



Michael Antonelli

Michael Antonelli

Michael Antonelli

(Michael Antonelli via Twitter)

Handle: @BullandBaird

Occupation: Equity sales trader at Baird, author of "Bull and Baird," a market blog exploring market catalysts.

Why: Solid market analysis, stock charts and the occasional delicious food photo/recipe.



Justin Wolfers

Justin Wolfers

Justin Wolfers

(Justin Wolfers via Twitter)

Handle: @JustinWolfers

Occupation: University of Michigan professor, NYTimes contributor and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute.

Why: Tweets about economic policy and current events



Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Handle: @PaulKrugman

Occupation: Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times Opinion columnist

Why: Lengthy but valuable tweetstorms with news and analysis of current events.



Rob Blackwell

Rob Blackwell

Rob Blackwell

(Rob Blackwell via Twitter)

Handle: @ABWashBureau

Occupation: Washington D.C. bureau chief for American Banker

Why: Rob has covered banking policy for 17 years, his keen tweets reflect his experience.



Binyamin Appelbaum

Binyamin Appelbaum

Binyamin Appelbaum

(Binyamin Appelbaum via Twitter)

Handle: @BCAppelbaum

Occupation: Washington correspondent for the New York Times

Why: Tweets about news, politics and economics.



Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

(Matthew Herper via Twitter)

Handle: @matthewherper

Occupation: Forbes reporter covering science and medicine

Why: Everything you need to know about current trends in science and biotech research, funding and news.



Jason Zweig

Jason Zweig

Jason Zweig

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Handle: @jasonzweigwsj

Occupation: Wall Street Journal investing columnist

Why: Excellent investment advice and trends



Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio

(Business Insider)

Handle: @RayDalio

Occupation: Founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund

Why: A look inside the daily thoughts of the famous hedge fund manager



Holger Zschaepitz

Holger Zschaepitz

Holger Zschaepitz

(Holger Zschaepitz via Twitter)

Handle: @Schuldensuehner

Occupation: Senior editor, economic and financial desk, at Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

Why: The self-described "market maniac" tweets out daily charts on the market in English.



And if you're too lazy to follow each of these one by one...

And if you're too lazy to follow each of these one by one...

And if you're too lazy to follow each of these one by one...

(Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Subscribe to the curated list on Twitter directly.



