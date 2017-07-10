Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world (PFE, AMGN, NVS, ROG, MRK, SNY, JNJ, GILD, GSK, ABBV)

Finance The 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world (PFE, AMGN, NVS, ROG, MRK, SNY, JNJ, GILD, GSK, ABBV)

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The pharmaceutical industry is among the biggest in the world, containing some of the largest companies in the world.

The drugmakers are in charge of developing, making, and later marketing treatments for everything from cancer to common antibiotics. As a whole, the industry has come under fire in the past few years over the rising prices of some of these medications, especially for companies that don't spend as much researching cutting-edge new treatments.

Here's what the largest pharmaceutical companies look like, as determined by prescription sales and based on an annual ranking from the Pharmaceutical Executive. Notably, Merck & Co. spends the most on research and development at $9.7 billion, though its sales pull it in at just #4.

Biggest pharmaceutical companies chart play

Biggest pharmaceutical companies chart

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 'INFLECTION POINT': Renewables will be the 'cheapest form of...bullet
3 Finance Most people blow 70% of their money on 3 things — and...bullet

Finance

Pete Muller concert
Finance The founder of a $5 billion hedge fund just kicked off a summer music tour
null
Finance STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know (ANF, SNAP)
null
Finance Snap sinks below its IPO price for the first time (SNAP)
null
Finance Snap sinks below its IPO price for the first time (SNAP)