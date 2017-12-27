Finance :  The 10 best places for Americans to live in Canada

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump's approval rating is not looking good.

Since Trump took office, he has garnered the lowest polling numbers of any American president at similar points in their terms. According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump's approval rating is currently hovering near 35%.

Some Americans are thinking about jumping ship to neighboring Canada.

A recent report from MoneySense, a Toronto-based personal finance website, looks at the "Best Places to Live for New Canadians." To compile the list, it studied 219 Canadian cities and towns and ranked them on different parameters of well-being, focusing on low unemployment rates, high percentage of immigrant populations, and low monthly rent.

Check it out below.

10. Guelph, Ontario.

Estimated unemployment rate: 4.8%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 17%

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,027

9. St. Albert, Alberta.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.1%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 9%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,383

8. Regina, Saskatchewan.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.2%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 12%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,097

7. Burlington, Ontario.

Estimated unemployment rate: 4.9%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 18%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,267

6. Saanich, British Columbia.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.2%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 17%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,144

5. Delta, British Columbia.

Estimated unemployment rate: 4.9%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 27%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,051

4. Brossard, Quebec.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.3%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 36%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $789

3. Waterloo, Ontario.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.2%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 25%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,081

2. Gatineau, Quebec.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.5%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 9%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $752

1. Ottawa, Ontario.

Estimated unemployment rate: 6.6%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 20%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,176