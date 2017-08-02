Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Tesla will start delivering the Model 3 to US customers in late fall (TSLA)

Finance Tesla will start delivering the Model 3 to US customers in late fall (TSLA)

  • Published:

Tesla wrote in its earnings letter that it will begin delivering the Model 3 to non-employees in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Tesla Model 3 play

Tesla Model 3

(Screenshot via Elon Musk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Customers who ordered a Model 3 can expect deliveries to begin in late fall.

Tesla said in its second-quarter earnings letter that deliveries to non-employees will occur in the fourth-quarter. International buyers shouldn't expect deliveries to begin until late 2018, starting with left-hand drive markets.

Tesla delivered on Friday its first 30 Model 3 vehicles to employees at a handover party at its factory in Fremont, California.

Tesla said it is receiving 1,800 net orders for the Model 3 per day since Friday, highlighting huge demand for the company's first mass-market vehicle. Tesla said the vehicle is sold out until at least mid-2018 for customers who order today.

Tesla now faces the difficult task of ramping up production to 500,000 vehicles a year. It plans to be producing 5,000 of the vehicles per week by the end of 2017.

Follow our live Tesla earnings coverage for more.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance 22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30bullet

Finance

Sen. Mark Warner on Capitol Hill.
Finance An influential US Senator is worried about the stock market getting hacked
CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker visits the Dubai Airshow
Finance Qatar Airways has scrapped plans to buy 10% of American Airlines (AA)
Elon Musk
Finance Tesla says it is getting 1,800 Model 3 reservations per day since Friday (TSLA)
Tesla Model 3
Finance Tesla burns through the most cash in its history (TSLA)