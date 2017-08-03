Finance :  Tesla says it is getting 1,800 Model 3 reservations per day since Friday (TSLA)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

On Friday evening, Tesla launched the Model 3, the company's first ever mass market car and the most important vehicle the company has ever made.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Tesla is averaging about 1,800 orders per day for its Model 3 since its handover event on Friday, the company said in a shareholder letter on Wednesday.

"In addition to the increased orders for Model S and Model X, customer response to Model 3 has been overwhelming. Since the handover event last week, we are averaging over 1,800 net Model 3 reservations per day," Tesla said in its letter.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the company's second-quarter earnings call Wednesday that Tesla had more than 400,000 pre orders for the vehicle, which begins pricing at $35,000.

Tesla is currently only delivering Model 3 vehicles to employees, but the company said in its letter that it will begin non-employees during the fourth quarter.

Musk has said that the company aims to produce 1,500 Model 3 vehicles by September and 20,000 per month by December.

