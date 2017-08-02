Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Tesla burns through the most cash in its history (TSLA)

Tesla has typically burned through more cash than traditional auto makers as it strives to stay be at the forefront of electric-car development.

Tesla burned through a record amount of cash in the second quarter as it prepared to unveil its Model 3 sedan.

The company's earnings statement released Wednesday showed that Tesla's negative free cash flow expanded to a record -$1.2 billion from -$622.4 million a year earlier.

The stakes are high for Tesla's first mass-market car priced at $35,000. Tesla on Wednesday said production was on track to hit its targets, and that over 1,800 vehicles were being ordered daily on net.

In the second quarter, Tesla increased spending on research and development by 92% to $369.8 million.

"Capital expenditures should be about $2 billion during the second half of 2017, as we make milestone-based payments for Model 3 equipment" and other products, the company wrote.

Tesla's earnings further showed that the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss and beat analysts' estimates for revenues.

