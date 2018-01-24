Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Take a look inside the largest Lamborghini dealership in the world

Finance Take a look inside the largest Lamborghini dealership in the world

Lamborghini Dubai features a glass facade attached to the building with steel cables.

Two Lamborghini Aventadors and a Huracan in the Lamborghini Dubai showroom.

Two Lamborghini Aventadors and a Huracan in the Lamborghini Dubai showroom.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
  • Lamborghini Dubai is the Italian supercar maker's largest dealership.
  • The 30,000 square foot facility opened in April 2017.
  • The three-story build showroom is designed by Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott.

Dubai is world famous for its sizable population of supercars. Even the Dubai Police operates a fleet of high-priced exotics for promotional purposes. So it's only reasonable that Lamborghini would establish its largest dealership in the United Arab Emirates.

Opened in April 2017, Lamborghini Dubai features 30,000 square feet of showroom and shop space inside a stylish three-story building designed by Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott. The structure features a glass facade connected to the building with steel cables.

Lamborghini Dubai is owned and operated by Al Jaziri Motors.

Recently, Business Insider had the chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

Lamborghini Dubai is located on the emirate's main thoroughfare Sheikh Zayed Road not far from the Mall of the Emirates.

Lamborghini Dubai is located on the emirate's main thoroughfare Sheikh Zayed Road not far from the Mall of the Emirates.

Lamborghini Dubai is located on the emirate's main thoroughfare Sheikh Zayed Road not far from the Mall of the Emirates.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Step inside the glass doors and you'll find yourself in the main showroom.

Step inside the glass doors and you'll find yourself in the main showroom.

Step inside the glass doors and you'll find yourself in the main showroom.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's a row of Lambos in the showroom. Two Aventadors and one Huracan.

Here's a row of Lambos in the showroom. Two Aventadors and one Huracan.

Here's a row of Lambos in the showroom. Two Aventadors and one Huracan.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Also on the main level are sales offices and meeting rooms.

Also on the main level are sales offices and meeting rooms.

Also on the main level are sales offices and meeting rooms.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Walk up the glass stairs and...

Walk up the glass stairs and...

Walk up the glass stairs and...

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


You'll find yourself in a private showroom on the second floor.

You'll find yourself in a private showroom on the second floor.

You'll find yourself in a private showroom on the second floor.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Sitting on the second floor is this black Huracan Performante.

Sitting on the second floor is this black Huracan Performante.

Sitting on the second floor is this black Huracan Performante.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


On the third floor is another Huracan. It the was sixth final new Lamborghini in the entire dealership.

On the third floor is another Huracan. It the was sixth final new Lamborghini in the entire dealership.

On the third floor is another Huracan. It the was sixth final new Lamborghini in the entire dealership.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


According to the dealership, which sells roughly 100 Lambos a year, the lack of inventory is a function of strong sales. Simply put, the showroom is empty because customers have purchased everything. It's a good problem to have.

According to the dealership, which sells roughly 100 Lambos a year, the lack of inventory is a function of strong sales. Simply put, the showroom is empty because customers have purchased everything. It's a good problem to have.

According to the dealership, which sells roughly 100 Lambos a year, the lack of inventory is a function of strong sales. Simply put, the showroom is empty because customers have purchased everything. It's a good problem to have.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


However, with the introduction of the new Urus SUV, Lamborghini expects sales to double, which means the dealership will need all the room they have.

However, with the introduction of the new Urus SUV, Lamborghini expects sales to double, which means the dealership will need all the room they have.

However, with the introduction of the new Urus SUV, Lamborghini expects sales to double, which means the dealership will need all the room they have.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


One place in the dealership not short on cars is the service bay.

One place in the dealership not short on cars is the service bay.

One place in the dealership not short on cars is the service bay.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


In fact, it was packed!

In fact, it was packed!

In fact, it was packed!

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here is a pair of Aventadors and a Huracan. The Huracan has its left rear quarter panel removed.

Here is a pair of Aventadors and a Huracan. The Huracan has its left rear quarter panel removed.

Here is a pair of Aventadors and a Huracan. The Huracan has its left rear quarter panel removed.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Eagle-eye readers will notice the metallic purple of livery of a 30th anniversary edition Diablo lurking in the back. It's in for engine service. The Lambo's Bizzarini V12 engine has been disassembled.

Eagle-eye readers will notice the metallic purple of livery of a 30th anniversary edition Diablo lurking in the back. It's in for engine service. The Lambo's Bizzarini V12 engine has been disassembled.

Eagle-eye readers will notice the metallic purple of livery of a 30th anniversary edition Diablo lurking in the back. It's in for engine service. The Lambo's Bizzarini V12 engine has been disassembled.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here's a view of the Aventador's underside.

Here's a view of the Aventador's underside.

Here's a view of the Aventador's underside.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


This Murcielago is getting some work done at the dealership's tire shop.

This Murcielago is getting some work done at the dealership's tire shop.

This Murcielago is getting some work done at the dealership's tire shop.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


The dealership also has its own paint shop.

The dealership also has its own paint shop.

The dealership also has its own paint shop.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Next to the main showroom is a gift shop packed with Lamborghini swag.

Next to the main showroom is a gift shop packed with Lamborghini swag.

Next to the main showroom is a gift shop packed with Lamborghini swag.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


Here you'll find the first Urus delivered to the dealership.

Here you'll find the first Urus delivered to the dealership.

Here you'll find the first Urus delivered to the dealership.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)


