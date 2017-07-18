Finance :  Take a look at the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen and a new aid for the visually impaired

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday unveiled the design of the new £10 note, the latest in a series of brand new polymer notes being brought into circulation by Britain's central bank.

In a ceremony at Winchester Cathedral, BoE Governor Mark Carney presented the new note, featuring an image of the author Jane Austen. Tuesday marks 200 years since Austen's death.

"Austen’s novels have a universal appeal and speak as powerfully today as they did when they were first published," Carney said in a speech.

The new note will come into circulation on September 14, and like the polymer £5 will be both more durable and harder to counterfeit than cotton notes, but will be prone to sticking together at first. The polymer material sparked outrage among the vegan community after it emerged that it contained a tiny amount of tallow, a substance derived from animal fat.

"The new £10 note marks the next exciting step in our introduction of cleaner, safer, stronger polymer banknotes, and I am grateful to the cash industry for their work towards a smooth transition," the Bank of England's chief cashier Victoria Cleland said in a statement.

One new feature of the note that has never been seen before in British bank notes is a so-called "tactile feature" which will allow the blind and partially sighted to identify the notes more easily.

Austen's image is accompanied by a quote from Pride and Prejudice: "I declare after all that there is no enjoyment like reading!"

The quote has caused some consternation in some circles on the internet. In its original context, the character who utters the words, Caroline Bingley, is being more than a little disingenuous. Bingley has no real interest in literature and instead pretends to be an avid reader to attract the attentions of the book's heartthrob, Mr Darcy.

The currently circulated £10 notes cease to be legal tender in the Spring of 2018.