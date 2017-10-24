Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  STOCKS SOAR TO NEW HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Finance STOCKS SOAR TO NEW HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Caterpillar and 3M crushed third-quarter earnings estimates and lifted the Dow.

null play

null

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday rose to a record high after Caterpillar and 3M crushed third-quarter earnings estimates.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 23,441.76, +167.80, (0.72%)
  • S&P 500: 2,569.13, +4.15, (0.16%)
  • Nasdaq: 6,598.43, +11.60, (0.18%)
  1. Caterpillar beat Wall Street's profit and sales estimates, driven by strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and China. It also raised its full-year forecasts.
  2. General Motors reported a quarterly net loss on Tuesday caused by charges related to the sale of its Opel unit in Europe to France's PSA Group. But excluding the charges, the results beat analysts' expectations.
  3. McDonald's reported third-quarter earnings and sales that matched analysts' forecasts as its promotions continued to drive sales growth at US restaurants. Sales at stores in the US open for at least one year rose 4.1%, driven by its $1 soda and McPick 2 promos.
  4. Bitcoin fell by as much as 4.42% after the blockchain network underpinning the coin split again. Bitcoin gold is a clone of the original bitcoin blockchain, but it will play by different rules than the original digital currency.
  5. Greenlight Capital, a $7 billion hedge fund founded by David Einhorn, told clients that the market may have adopted an "alternative paradigm" for calculating the value of stocks. "The market remains very challenging for value investing strategies," he said in a letter reviewed by Business Insider.

Additionally:

Billionaire hedge funder David Einhorn says Tesla is putting 'inadequately tested and dangerous products on the road'

GOLDMAN SACHS: There are only 50 stocks in the world that are perfect for this environment

Trump asked GOP senators for a show of hands on who he should pick as the next Fed chair

There’s a hole in the theory that the 'Amazon effect' is keeping US inflation down

BANK OF AMERICA: 2 charts show why ripping up NAFTA wouldn't solve Trump's big issues with the deal

Here's how to protect yourself against a stock market 'fragility event'

Top 3

1 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla Chan,...bullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance AMD says its going to see a big drop in revenue, shares sink 5% (AMD)
The BMW 530i.
Finance The new BMW 5-Series is boring — but it's also perfect
Queso
Finance Chipotle misses big on earnings, shares plunge 6% (CMG)
donald trump
Finance Trump asked GOP senators for a show of hands on who he should pick as the next Fed chair