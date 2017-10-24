Finance :  STOCKS SOAR TO NEW HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Caterpillar and 3M crushed third-quarter earnings estimates and lifted the Dow.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday rose to a record high after Caterpillar and 3M crushed third-quarter earnings estimates.
Here's the scoreboard:
Additionally:
Billionaire hedge funder David Einhorn says Tesla is putting 'inadequately tested and dangerous products on the road'
GOLDMAN SACHS: There are only 50 stocks in the world that are perfect for this environment
Trump asked GOP senators for a show of hands on who he should pick as the next Fed chair
There’s a hole in the theory that the 'Amazon effect' is keeping US inflation down
BANK OF AMERICA: 2 charts show why ripping up NAFTA wouldn't solve Trump's big issues with the deal
Here's how to protect yourself against a stock market 'fragility event'