Finance :  STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Meanwhile, bitcoin rose more than 10% and back above $16,000
The major equity indexes closed marginally lower on the first day of a shortened week of trading.
Meanwhile, bitcoin rose more than 10% and back above $16,000 following its drop last week.
Here's the scoreboard:
Additionally:
TOM LEE: Bitcoin just had a much-needed pullback and is quickly headed back to $20,000
A US regulator is proposing to roll back regulations put in place following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill
'To survive, you have to dollarize': Venezuela's crashing economy is turning the screws on buyers and sellers