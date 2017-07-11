Finance :  Stocks slide after Donald Trump Jr. tweets Russia bombshell

Global markets on Tuesday were rocked by Donald Trump Jr.'s shocking decision to release the full email correspondence between himself and a music publicist who arranged a meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower with a woman who was identified in the emails as a "Russian government attorney."

The S&P 500 dropped as much as 0.6% on the news after trading little-changed for most of the morning. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.2% as of 11:52 a.m. Eastern, while the more tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was unchanged.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, which has sat dormant near record lows for much of the year, spiked more than 9%. The so-called stock-market fear gauge still sits about 40% below its average for the eight-year bull market.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.37% after trading as high as 2.39% before the release. The spot price of gold, historically considered to be a safe-haven asset, rose 0.6% amid the uncertainty.

In currency markets, the ruble slid as much as 1.3% versus the US dollar, although the Russian currency was already down about 0.9% before the news. Meanwhile, the greenback weakened versus six of the so-called Group of 10 currencies, including a 0.2% loss against the yen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.