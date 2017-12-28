Finance :  STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 is set to make history by recording green months all through a year for the first time.
The major equity indexes closed higher on Thursday, with one last trading session to go for the year.
Unless something catastrophic happens on Friday, the S&P 500 will make history by ending up in the green in each of the 12 months of a calendar year for the first time.
Here's the scoreboard:
Apple CEO Tim Cook got a big raise in 2017, thanks in large part to better-than-expected sales at the consumer electronic company. Cook made a total of $12,825,066 this year, according to a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. This is up from $8,747,719 in 2016, and $10,281,327 in 2015.
Additionally:
