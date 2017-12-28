Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Finance STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

  • Published:

The S&P 500 is set to make history by recording green months all through a year for the first time.

null play

null

(Mike Kelley)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The major equity indexes closed higher on Thursday, with one last trading session to go for the year.

Unless something catastrophic happens on Friday, the S&P 500 will make history by ending up in the green in each of the 12 months of a calendar year for the first time.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 24,837.51, +63.21, (0.26%)
  • S&P 500: 2,687.54, +4.92, (0.18%)
  • Nasdaq: 6,950.16, +10.82, (0.16%)
  1. Bitcoin plunged below $14,000 after the South Korean government warned it may close some cryptocurrency exchanges amid "irrationally overheated" trading. Bloomberg News reported that South Korea would require cryptocurrency transactions to name participants and bar banks from offering virtual accounts.
  2. A group of investors led by SoftBank bought at least 13% of Uber. SoftBank and its partners offered to buy shares from Uber employees and existing investors at $33 a share, according to Recode. That values the app-based taxi company at $48 billion, or about 30% less than the $69 billion valuation it had after its last funding round.

  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook got a big raise in 2017, thanks in large part to better-than-expected sales at the consumer electronic company. Cook made a total of $12,825,066 this year, according to a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. This is up from $8,747,719 in 2016, and $10,281,327 in 2015.

Additionally:

'Heed these words of warning:' Ethereum founder threatens to leave if the crypto community doesn't grow up

Lawyer who once advised Martin Shkreli has been convicted of helping him defraud a pharmaceutical company

We asked 2 of Citigroup's top executives what they look for when hiring senior investment bankers

Traders are betting billions that the hottest stocks of 2017 will get crushed

We did the math to see if it's worth buying a Powerball or Mega Millions lottery ticket

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 8 things you can do today to be richer in 2018bullet
3 Finance The 12 best countries to live in around the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Oxford Street in London, the scene of many a minimum wage retail job.
Finance Raising the minimum wage in Britain has been a huge benefit to workers — and employers are largely unharmed
50-year-old silver-haired, tattooed Italian Gianluca Vacchi has over 11 million Instagram followers and is an aspiring actor.
Finance The extravagant life of Gianluca Vacchi, the Italian millionaire with an 11 million-strong Instagram following who now has his sights set on acting
null
Strategy 20 lottery winners who lost every penny
Screen Shot 2017 12 28 at 4.03.49 PM
Finance Ripple hits all time high