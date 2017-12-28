Finance :  STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

news

The major equity indexes closed higher on Thursday, with one last trading session to go for the year.

Unless something catastrophic happens on Friday, the S&P 500 will make history by ending up in the green in each of the 12 months of a calendar year for the first time.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow: 24,837.51, +63.21, (0.26%)

24,837.51, +63.21, (0.26%) S&P 500: 2,687.54, +4.92, (0.18%)

2,687.54, +4.92, (0.18%) Nasdaq: 6,950.16, +10.82, (0.16%)

Additionally:

