Stocks finished up on Tuesday, as Fed chair Janet Yellen warned that the recently passed Republican tax reform package could cause the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly than previously signaled.

Here’s Tuesday's scoreboard:

Dow: 24,916 (+0.37%)

24,916 (+0.37%) S&P 500: 2,712172 (+0.61%)

2,712172 (+0.61%) Nasdaq: 7,065.5 (+0.84%)

What happened:

